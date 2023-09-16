Dem Rep. Joaquin Castro says TX AG Paxton's acquittal means 'rule of law' was ignored

As we told you earlier, the Texas Senate acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton on all impeachment charges, meaning it's a bad day for Democrats:

The jury, consisting of Texas senators, has acquitted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on 16 articles of impeachment he faced in a rare Texas Senate impeachment trial after Paxton was suspended by the Texas House in May. The 16 articles were rejected overwhelmingly, with not even a simple majority voting in favor of any of the articles. A supermajority of 21 votes was required to convict Paxton on an impeachment article. The senators subsequently voted to dismiss four additional articles that were being held in abeyance.

Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro, who doesn't think there's any evidence of Biden corruption, isn't happy that enough Texas senators agreed Paxton engaged in "blatant corruption":

Texas Republicans are in the process of letting indicted Attorney General Ken Paxton off the hook for years of blatant corruption.



The corruption, incompetence and cruelty of the Texas GOP harms Texans every single day. #KenPaxton #Impeachment https://t.co/YiU6AABf2a — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) September 16, 2023

Not accepting the outcome of the legal process in this matter seems to have a "threat to democracy" feel to it.

Castro also added this:

Despite overwhelming evidence of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s corruption, @DanPatrick and the Texas Republican Senate acquitted him.



So blatantly ignoring the Rule of Law in this case is very dangerous. #KenPaxton #Impeachment https://t.co/cpFOWXOGO7 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) September 16, 2023

Isn't following the constitutional process and holding a trial after which Paxton was acquitted the definition of the "rule of law" in this matter?

Excuse me he was acquitted by the court. — AnnieOldEnough Naked Face. (@AnnieOldenough) September 16, 2023

According to Democrats such as Rep. Castro, if the outcome isn't exactly what the Left wanted, the "rule of law" wasn't followed (and of course "democracy" is threatened).

What was the evidence against him that was presented at the impeachment hearing? — Chris Gray (@Goatchaps) September 16, 2023

Clearly, YOU did not follow the trial. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 16, 2023

The facts don't matter, only the narrative.

A Democrat who promotes "the Rule of Law", can't accept the outcome of a legal proceeding. — SonofTexas (@texas_sonof) September 16, 2023

How did I know this guy was a Democrat even before checking his profile?



It’s easy: Guilty until proven innocent. And then still guilty once proven innocent.



(I will avoid the easy joke of the Castro last name 😂) @Castro4Congress https://t.co/SibfIMPmhh pic.twitter.com/Lxvn2kH4Ct — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 16, 2023

If Castro wants to see somebody not respecting the "rule of law" in this matter he should go look in a mirror.

