Dem Rep. Joaquin Castro says TX AG Paxton's acquittal means 'rule of law' was ignored

Doug P.  |  3:09 PM on September 16, 2023
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier, the Texas Senate acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton on all impeachment charges, meaning it's a bad day for Democrats:

The jury, consisting of Texas senators, has acquitted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on 16 articles of impeachment he faced in a rare Texas Senate impeachment trial after Paxton was suspended by the Texas House in May. 

The 16 articles were rejected overwhelmingly, with not even a simple majority voting in favor of any of the articles. A supermajority of 21 votes was required to convict Paxton on an impeachment article. 

The senators subsequently voted to dismiss four additional articles that were being held in abeyance.

Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro, who doesn't think there's any evidence of Biden corruption, isn't happy that enough Texas senators agreed Paxton engaged in "blatant corruption": 

Not accepting the outcome of the legal process in this matter seems to have a "threat to democracy" feel to it.

Castro also added this:

Isn't following the constitutional process and holding a trial after which Paxton was acquitted the definition of the "rule of law" in this matter?

According to Democrats such as Rep. Castro, if the outcome isn't exactly what the Left wanted, the "rule of law" wasn't followed (and of course "democracy" is threatened).

The facts don't matter, only the narrative.

If Castro wants to see somebody not respecting the "rule of law" in this matter he should go look in a mirror.

*** 

