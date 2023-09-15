DNC's brag about Biden shores up 'most tone-deaf administration on record' cred

Whoa! UK Daily Mail reports Gov. Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski caught up...
Doug P.  |  11:05 AM on September 15, 2023
Meme screenshot

While he was campaigning for president, then candidate Joe Biden guaranteed a voter that he would "end fossil fuels":

 

Since then Biden's been flying all around the country and world on his own 747 so obviously that guarantee hasn't yet been met, but he's working on it.

With gas prices on the rise again, the Biden administration made an announcement recently that the DNC thought was worth bragging about: 

Really?

Way to read the room, DNC!

They're killing the economy and would like everybody to thank Biden for it?

Gee, thanks, Biden White House and Democrats.

How Biden's approval rating can be anything above "zero" at this point is one of life's great mysteries.

