DNC's brag about Biden shores up 'most tone-deaf administration on record' cred

While he was campaigning for president, then candidate Joe Biden guaranteed a voter that he would "end fossil fuels":

Since then Biden's been flying all around the country and world on his own 747 so obviously that guarantee hasn't yet been met, but he's working on it.

With gas prices on the rise again, the Biden administration made an announcement recently that the DNC thought was worth bragging about:

Thank you, President Biden 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gZCLkIvoSH — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 14, 2023

Really?

Way to read the room, DNC!

As gas prices skyrocket and Americans beg for relief the Dems pat themselves on the back for raising it more



Most tone deaf administration on record https://t.co/AjjfiFwKni — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 15, 2023

They're killing the economy and would like everybody to thank Biden for it?

Holy crap, I can't believe an intern was allowed to post this.

Yes, @thedemocrats are crushing us with energy inflation, from food prices to insurance.

Thanks, Dems! — Doug Ross (@directorblue) September 14, 2023

Gee, thanks, Biden White House and Democrats.

You’re thanking him for high gas prices? — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) September 14, 2023

This is why normal people hate you guys — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) September 14, 2023

You’re thanking him for raising gas prices, thus raising the prices of everything else. https://t.co/pQ6vSbbqze — andrew (@geekusa57) September 15, 2023

How Biden's approval rating can be anything above "zero" at this point is one of life's great mysteries.

