'Close the border!' AOC, other Dems shouted down by angry New Yorkers at migrant crisis event

Doug P.  |  12:07 PM on September 15, 2023
Oh No Popcorn meme

For some reason, there's a very big problem in the "sanctuary city" utopia of New York City, where an influx of illegals has angered many residents and the entire issue is now backfiring on the Democrats.

Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerrold Nadler and others who support the kinds of policies that have caused the massive influx of illegals and are upset that the problem hasn't been contained to border areas, had an event in NYC today and it went south quickly.

AOC was shouted down when she was trying to speak:

Watch:


It's not as much fun when the tables are turned, is it congresswoman!?

Ocasio-Cortez wasn't the only Democrat getting shouted down at the event:

Next, it would be nice if, in the next election, many New Yorkers who don't like what's happening would stop voting for Democrats!

Keep it going until these people are forced to admit that they are no longer a "sanctuary city."

*** 

