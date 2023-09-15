'Close the border!' AOC, other Dems shouted down by angry New Yorkers at migrant crisis event

For some reason, there's a very big problem in the "sanctuary city" utopia of New York City, where an influx of illegals has angered many residents and the entire issue is now backfiring on the Democrats.

Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerrold Nadler and others who support the kinds of policies that have caused the massive influx of illegals and are upset that the problem hasn't been contained to border areas, had an event in NYC today and it went south quickly.

AOC was shouted down when she was trying to speak:

Well, @AOC is getting a taste of her own medicine. Protesters shouting, “Close the border,” are drowning out her speech in NYC. She had to end it early. — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) September 15, 2023

Watch:





AOC shouted down by outraged New Yorkers pic.twitter.com/1iPN8RCpaI — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 15, 2023

It's not as much fun when the tables are turned, is it congresswoman!?

Ocasio-Cortez wasn't the only Democrat getting shouted down at the event:

BREAKING: @RepJerryNadler, @AOC and other democratic congress members' press conference in New York over illegal immigration turns chaotic with people shouting "close the freaking border" and pro-immigrant groups shouting back, saying everyone in the US came from another… pic.twitter.com/DNpEAoO9id — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 15, 2023

Next, it would be nice if, in the next election, many New Yorkers who don't like what's happening would stop voting for Democrats!

These liberal policies aren’t working and NYC residents are pissed!



pic.twitter.com/sYmZSXL2vj — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) September 15, 2023

Sanctuary city reacts to receiving a few thousand migrants. https://t.co/YEUFqN0zHt — Holden (@Holden114) September 15, 2023

Keep it going until these people are forced to admit that they are no longer a "sanctuary city."

