AP does ANOTHER talking point pivot on 'no evidence' of Biden wrongdoing

Back when Joe Biden was a presidential candidate in 2019, he insisted that he never spoke to his son Hunter or any of his associates about their overseas business dealings.

When that ended up being an obvious lie, the spin became "no evidence" of wrongdoing.

That turned into "no hard evidence" of Biden corruption.

This Associated Press story contains the next desperate slight shift in narrative:

Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware. https://t.co/5l0PnUbAeX — The Associated Press (@AP) September 14, 2023

If you're trying to keep track of the goalpost shifting at home, update your program to include the following pivot:

The legal arguing comes as a political fight also plays out. The House has formally opened an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president, seeking to tie the elder Biden to his son’s businesses and divert attention away from former President Donald Trump’s own legal woes. Trump’s include federal indictments over the handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. Republicans have unearthed no significant evidence so far of wrongdoing by the elder Biden, who as vice president spoke often to his son and stopped by a business dinner with his son’s associates. The White House maintains Joe Biden was not involved in his son’s business affairs.

State media's gonna state media.

Not (I repeat NOT!!) Pravda



Associated Press: "The White House has said that Joe Biden was not involved in his son's business affairs. ... Republicans have unearthed no significant evidence of wrongdoing by the elder Biden" https://t.co/MECDzgYb01 — D G Hart (@oldlife) September 15, 2023

Unreal. Maybe the AP would care to explain what they consider insignificant evidence.

***

