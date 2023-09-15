AP does ANOTHER talking point pivot on 'no evidence' of Biden wrongdoing

New Yorkers Give AOC a Piece of Their Mind
Doug P.  |  2:20 PM on September 15, 2023
Meme screenshot

Back when Joe Biden was a presidential candidate in 2019, he insisted that he never spoke to his son Hunter or any of his associates about their overseas business dealings.

When that ended up being an obvious lie, the spin became "no evidence" of wrongdoing.

That turned into "no hard evidence" of Biden corruption. 

This Associated Press story contains the next desperate slight shift in narrative:  

If you're trying to keep track of the goalpost shifting at home, update your program to include the following pivot:

The legal arguing comes as a political fight also plays out. The House has formally opened an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president, seeking to tie the elder Biden to his son’s businesses and divert attention away from former President Donald Trump’s own legal woes. Trump’s include federal indictments over the handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. 

Republicans have unearthed no significant evidence so far of wrongdoing by the elder Biden, who as vice president spoke often to his son and stopped by a business dinner with his son’s associates. The White House maintains Joe Biden was not involved in his son’s business affairs.

State media's gonna state media.

Unreal. Maybe the AP would care to explain what they consider insignificant evidence.

