A new Biden corruption allegation for Dems & lib media to file under 'no evidence' just dropped

Doug P.  |  1:29 PM on September 14, 2023
Screen shot

As the Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) continue to circle the wagons, yesterday we told you about a three-person CNN fact-check about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's impeachment inquiry allegations against Joe Biden that came to the predictable conclusion of "true, but false."

The current Democrat status is basically "dude, that was eight years ago," which is a far cry from the "Biden never talked to his son about his business dealings" where this all started: 

More goalpost shifting detected:

As it turns out there's more direct evidence for Dems and the media to file under "no direct evidence":

Miranda Devine writes in the New York Post about a 2015 meeting at the official DC residence of then VP Joe Biden that was attended by his son Hunter and two of his business partners: 

Archer attended the July 7, 2015, meeting at 8:30am, along with Marc Holtzman, chairman of Kazakhstan’s largest bank, Kazkommertsbank. 

Over orange juice, coffee, and pastries in a downstairs room of the historic Naval Observatory residence on that sunny Tuesday morning, conversation revolved around Holtzman lobbying VP Biden to back his close friend, then-Kazakhstan Prime Minister Karim Massimov, to be Secretary-General of the United Nations. 

The unspoken subtext of the conversation between the four men was that Hunter and Archer were working on a lucrative energy project in Kazakhstan on behalf of Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian energy company that was paying them $1 million apiece. 

Wow, that was a long way for Hunter's partners to travel just to speak with Biden about the weather and how much Joe loves his son.

There seems to be an awful lot of direct evidence to still be called "no direct evidence."

*** 

