A new Biden corruption allegation for Dems & lib media to file under 'no evidence' just dropped

As the Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) continue to circle the wagons, yesterday we told you about a three-person CNN fact-check about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's impeachment inquiry allegations against Joe Biden that came to the predictable conclusion of "true, but false."

Advertisement

The current Democrat status is basically "dude, that was eight years ago," which is a far cry from the "Biden never talked to his son about his business dealings" where this all started:

The latest Dem bot message is so hilarious. Oh, this all happened eight years ago. Who cares. Move on! But eight years ago was when Joe was VP. That’s the entire point. Just because the Deep State clean-up slowed down exposure doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 14, 2023

More goalpost shifting detected:

- Biden knew nothing about any of this



- Ok, he knew about it, but there’s no evidence he did anything wrong



- Ok, maybe some evidence, but there is no direct evidence



- Ok, there is direct evidence, so what! This is ancient history and he’s too old to run again anyway <—— We… — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 14, 2023

As it turns out there's more direct evidence for Dems and the media to file under "no direct evidence":

Story up: As impeachment drama begins, House investigators are zeroing in on then-VP Biden’s breakfast meeting with Hunter, Devon Archer and Kazakh bank official at his VP residence https://t.co/8JKzysYVFi — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 14, 2023

Miranda Devine writes in the New York Post about a 2015 meeting at the official DC residence of then VP Joe Biden that was attended by his son Hunter and two of his business partners:

Archer attended the July 7, 2015, meeting at 8:30am, along with Marc Holtzman, chairman of Kazakhstan’s largest bank, Kazkommertsbank. Over orange juice, coffee, and pastries in a downstairs room of the historic Naval Observatory residence on that sunny Tuesday morning, conversation revolved around Holtzman lobbying VP Biden to back his close friend, then-Kazakhstan Prime Minister Karim Massimov, to be Secretary-General of the United Nations. The unspoken subtext of the conversation between the four men was that Hunter and Archer were working on a lucrative energy project in Kazakhstan on behalf of Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian energy company that was paying them $1 million apiece.

Wow, that was a long way for Hunter's partners to travel just to speak with Biden about the weather and how much Joe loves his son.

Seems like there's a lot of evidence that needs to be zeroed in on — Fighting the Left 24/7 (@RiskyBizzzz) September 14, 2023

Advertisement

There seems to be an awful lot of direct evidence to still be called "no direct evidence."

***

Related:

Miranda Devine nukes Mayor Eric Adams' attempt to blame Texas Gov for his 'sanctuary city' backfire

Jonathan Turley, Miranda Devine & others eulogize #journalism after Philip Bump's meltdown

Miranda Devine finds Hunter Biden's new Malibu pad a bit pricey 'for 2 people without jobs'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!