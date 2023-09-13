AOC's 'fun fact' about gov't shutdowns 'isn't the own she thinks it is'

Elon Musk shared a picture of ex Amber Heard in cosplay ... aaannnnndddd...
Doug P.  |  3:28 PM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

There are just a couple of weeks until Congress hits the deadline to fund the federal government, and Democrats, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are sounding the alarm about all the horrible things that might be about to happen because of Republicans opposing the continuation of unchecked and unsustainable spending levels: 

Well somebody's got to try and have some fiscal responsibility.

AOC's tweet speaks volumes, many of which are unintentional:

It's also nice of her to point out how dependence on government is out of control. Also the level of government spending is simply not sustainable and if allowed the Democrats will let it continue until the entire economy crashes.

She cares about jobs... unless she doesn't.

The federal government is bloated and overreaching, meaning it probably couldn't hurt to have it shut down occasionally.

We're pretty sure that even if there's a federal government shutdown they'll somehow still be able to find the money for that.

*** 

