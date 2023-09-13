AOC's 'fun fact' about gov't shutdowns 'isn't the own she thinks it is'

There are just a couple of weeks until Congress hits the deadline to fund the federal government, and Democrats, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are sounding the alarm about all the horrible things that might be about to happen because of Republicans opposing the continuation of unchecked and unsustainable spending levels:

Fun fact: Every government shutdown in the last 30 years occurred when Republicans had control of the House of Representatives.



Last time it happened, it drove people to food pantries and forced an $8b hit to the economy. They treat people missing paychecks like it’s no big deal — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2023

Well somebody's got to try and have some fiscal responsibility.

This is not the own she thinks it is. https://t.co/1mn0JuWN7z — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 13, 2023

AOC's tweet speaks volumes, many of which are unintentional:

Fun Fact: This is because when the Democrats have control of the house, they don’t have any problem spending money they don’t have and stealing more money from hard-working taxpayers — Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) September 13, 2023

It's also nice of her to point out how dependence on government is out of control. Also the level of government spending is simply not sustainable and if allowed the Democrats will let it continue until the entire economy crashes.

Says the chick who killed a deal with Amazon that would have brought jobs to the residents of her district — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) September 13, 2023

She cares about jobs... unless she doesn't.

"Every government shutdown in the last 30 years occurred when Republicans had control of the House of Representatives."



That sounds great! — Grimm Bastard ☣ (@BastardGrimm) September 13, 2023

The federal government is bloated and overreaching, meaning it probably couldn't hurt to have it shut down occasionally.

But that's not stopping you guys from sending money to Ukraine, right? — Monika (@MonikaMusing) September 13, 2023

We're pretty sure that even if there's a federal government shutdown they'll somehow still be able to find the money for that.

