Biden admin OK's deal to release billions to 'world's #1 sponsor of terror'... on 9/11

Doug P.  |  4:35 PM on September 11, 2023
Meme screenshot

The Biden White House is having one heck of an optics day today, which is the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. 

First off, President Biden didn't even go to New York City, the Pentagon, or Shanksville, Pennsylvania for ceremonies, but instead visited a military base in Alaska on the way back from Vietnam.

Earlier today a national security spokesperson tweeted out this doozy about Saudi Arabia supporting "President Biden's signature initiative":

But the Biden White House wasn't finished yet with the announcements on 9/11.

Next up, the White House has OK'd a deal with Iran that's been in the works for a few weeks:

The tone-deafness from this administration is off the charts. Or maybe they're doing it on purpose.

That wouldn't be surprising, and the Biden White House agreeing to it would also be believable.

When Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over and he wasn't kidding.

*** 

