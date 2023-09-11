Biden admin OK's deal to release billions to 'world's #1 sponsor of terror'... on 9/11

The Biden White House is having one heck of an optics day today, which is the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

First off, President Biden didn't even go to New York City, the Pentagon, or Shanksville, Pennsylvania for ceremonies, but instead visited a military base in Alaska on the way back from Vietnam.

Earlier today a national security spokesperson tweeted out this doozy about Saudi Arabia supporting "President Biden's signature initiative":

We welcome this weekend’s announcement by Saudi Arabia committing $20 billion to support President Biden’s signature initiative, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure (PGI). — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) September 11, 2023

But the Biden White House wasn't finished yet with the announcements on 9/11.

Next up, the White House has OK'd a deal with Iran that's been in the works for a few weeks:

WASHINGTON (AP) _ US makes deal with Iran to swap prisoners and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 11, 2023

BREAKING: Biden administration clears the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money and agreeing to release five Iranian citizens. https://t.co/Py4LuWy9a7 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 11, 2023

The tone-deafness from this administration is off the charts. Or maybe they're doing it on purpose.

The Biden White House tweets praise of Saudi Arabia and now announces a financial deal with IRAN.



And both on 9/11.



Unbelievable. #NeverForget https://t.co/kzKk8LPMdY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2023

Biden just released $6 Billion to Iran, the world’s #1 sponsor of terror



On 9/11 https://t.co/PSxEXd56SD — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 11, 2023

On 9/11, Biden has:



1) Celebrated a deal with Saudi Arabia



2) Given $6 billion to Iran https://t.co/yVCjNZeYVr — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 11, 2023

In lieu of visiting ground zero on 9/11, Biden would much prefer to make a deal with terrorists instead https://t.co/nYG5G6TC6Y — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 11, 2023

The best time to do this is never and the worst time to do this is on September 11th. https://t.co/r1q4H8unpv — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) September 11, 2023

Iran insisted on this date, right https://t.co/mKMMRpJwR2 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 11, 2023

That wouldn't be surprising, and the Biden White House agreeing to it would also be believable.

Joe Biden doesn’t visit Ground Zero or the Pentagon on 9/11 and makes a deal with terrorists instead. America last. https://t.co/aXy7qD3s9a — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) September 11, 2023

When Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over and he wasn't kidding.

