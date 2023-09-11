YIKES! Chaya Raichik shares tweets from Burbank mayor PADDLED by drag queen that...
Bernalillo Co. Sheriff John Allen goes OFF on Gov. Lujan Grisham and her...
Kamala Harris Confronted by Reporter on Her Abortion Stance
NY Times spotted making a slight modification to 'no evidence' of Biden corruption
John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Dems IGNORING illegal immigration until it was...
WOW! You've GOTTA check out how Google is commemorating 9/11 ... it's REALLY...
An Unsung Hero of 9/11: Remembering Rick Rescorla
WORST 9/11 take of the day goes to HuffPo Sr WH journo for...
New Mexico Governor Uses 'Public Health' to Suspend Second Amendment Rights
Biden skips 9/11 commemorations because the White House thinks it's 'old news', Steve...
Activists 'occupy' House Speaker's office ('is this an insurrection?')
Kamala Harris says border security is like the weather -- it's gonna fluctuate
Lefty a-hole pastor says if you don't grieve 1/6 as much as 9/11...
This Viral 'Mommy Blogger" Has a Dark Side

Axios explores why you should feel guilty over 'new trend' of... putting ice in your drink?

Doug P.  |  3:27 PM on September 11, 2023

According to the head of the United Nations we're currently in a period of "global boiling," so with that in mind we're a little surprised to find out that it's still possible to make ice. However, ice remains, and as a result, Axios figured they might as well explain why you might want to feel guilty about it: 

These "you should feel horrible about everything you do" pieces are out of control. 

What'll people think of next!?

The New York Times also got in on the "you should feel guilty for using that ice" thing because they're quoted in the Axios story:

Where it stands: Designer ice has become "the height of domestic luxury," per The New York Times.

"Frozen water, which costs most Americans virtually nothing, is being redefined as a luxury item," Becky Hughes writes in the Times.

"At fashion-brand parties, ice cubes stamped with the company's logo are de rigueur. On tables at high-end weddings, fairy lights in Mason jars are out and wildflowers suspended in $14 ice cubes are in."

The bottom line: While the fancy ice trend is mostly about harmless fun, the growing prevalence of drought and water insecurity point to a future where ice will be at an ever-greater premium.

Recommended

Bernalillo Co. Sheriff John Allen goes OFF on Gov. Lujan Grisham and her unconstitutional order (watch)
Sam J.

The bottom line: The media's officially out of things to sound the alarm about.

They were so preoccupied with whether they could they didn't ask themselves if they should!

So think about those with water insecurity before using ice in your drink the next time. Or don't.

They seem determined to not stop until we're all eating bugs and there's no ice.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bernalillo Co. Sheriff John Allen goes OFF on Gov. Lujan Grisham and her unconstitutional order (watch)
Sam J.
John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Dems IGNORING illegal immigration until it was in THEIR backyard
Sam J.
NY Times spotted making a slight modification to 'no evidence' of Biden corruption
Doug P.
YIKES! Chaya Raichik shares tweets from Burbank mayor PADDLED by drag queen that make him look even WORSE
Sam J.
WOW! You've GOTTA check out how Google is commemorating 9/11 ... it's REALLY something else
Sam J.
Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Bernalillo Co. Sheriff John Allen goes OFF on Gov. Lujan Grisham and her unconstitutional order (watch) Sam J.