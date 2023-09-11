Axios explores why you should feel guilty over 'new trend' of... putting ice in your drink?

According to the head of the United Nations we're currently in a period of "global boiling," so with that in mind we're a little surprised to find out that it's still possible to make ice. However, ice remains, and as a result, Axios figured they might as well explain why you might want to feel guilty about it:

Ice is appearing everywhere, from iced drinks to ice sculptures, all at once.



While this ice trend is mostly about harmless fun, the growing prevalence of drought and water insecurity point to a future where ice will be at an ever-greater premium. https://t.co/QjhDVgWwmr — Axios (@axios) September 11, 2023

These "you should feel horrible about everything you do" pieces are out of control.

Ordering unchilled cocktails bout to be the new virtue signal. The left despises a good time. https://t.co/iMFqA4Hwk0 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) September 11, 2023

The new trend of putting ice in beverages https://t.co/ufZNWWGk7g — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 11, 2023

What'll people think of next!?

The New York Times also got in on the "you should feel guilty for using that ice" thing because they're quoted in the Axios story:

Where it stands: Designer ice has become "the height of domestic luxury," per The New York Times. "Frozen water, which costs most Americans virtually nothing, is being redefined as a luxury item," Becky Hughes writes in the Times. "At fashion-brand parties, ice cubes stamped with the company's logo are de rigueur. On tables at high-end weddings, fairy lights in Mason jars are out and wildflowers suspended in $14 ice cubes are in." The bottom line: While the fancy ice trend is mostly about harmless fun, the growing prevalence of drought and water insecurity point to a future where ice will be at an ever-greater premium.

The bottom line: The media's officially out of things to sound the alarm about.

You really thought this needed to published? pic.twitter.com/3gVlMHDTbf — Onepingonlyplease (@VassilyVibrant) September 11, 2023

They were so preoccupied with whether they could they didn't ask themselves if they should!

So think about those with water insecurity before using ice in your drink the next time. Or don't.

The climate cult really does want all of us as miserable as they are https://t.co/FDmJ89dHel — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 11, 2023

They seem determined to not stop until we're all eating bugs and there's no ice.

***

