Wait, WHAT!? Rob Reiner's way of saving 'democracy' doesn't sound very democratic

At this point you hear it every day: If Trump (or any Republican for that matter) were to win the 2024 election, it would be the end of "democracy." The country is finished -- kaput.

How might American "democracy" survive? Rob Reiner has the solution:

Hard Reality: For our Democracy to survive, two things have to happen. Donald Trump needs to be Convicted for Jan. 6th and there can be no Third Party Candidate. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 8, 2023

Got that?

"For democracy to survive we must ensure the Democrat candidate has no opponent.”

Did Reiner bother to sit back before posting that tweet and wonder if it made any sense? Of course not!

"in order to keep our Democracy, people can only vote from a pool of one candidate." — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) September 8, 2023

Reiner has a different definition of "democracy" than the non-TDS afflicted.

He means for his intolerant, elitist, fascist political party to stay in power they must jail their political opponent and make sure the public has no alternative choices. https://t.co/KXObOcP3f5 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 9, 2023

Ah, "democracy"!

Democracy is when you jail the other party's guy and block the 3rd party's guy from running. https://t.co/hXVaSFFa1h — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 8, 2023

Reiner thinks Biden's doing such a great job that voters shouldn't have any other options. That's "Bidenomics"!

That meme sums it up perfectly.

