Journos baffled as to why Biden saying how great the economy is won't 'sink in' with the public

Doug P.  |  1:59 PM on September 09, 2023
meme

President Biden's approval of the economy remains dismal, despite all the gaslighting about the "best economy ever" that the White House churns out daily. 

President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to promoting the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public.

Only 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42% who approve of his overall performance, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Biden's "best efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public"? Perhaps that's because what's registering with the public is that Biden's economic brags run counter to what most people are feeling.

But that's not stopping many in the media from being baffled about why more people aren't believing Biden over their lying grocery & gas bills. Here's the latest example: 

Why won't Biden's economic brags sink in? Gee, it's a total mystery!

In spite of their best efforts, you won't have much luck lying to people about how much money they have and how "prices are down" when reality tells a different story.

The economic weather remains pretty good inside the DC media bubble... for now.

Everybody sees it except those who are still trying to prop up this train wreck of an administration (some of them do see it but will never admit that).

It should still be so amazing, and yet it is.

*** 

