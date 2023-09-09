Journos baffled as to why Biden saying how great the economy is won't 'sink in' with the public

President Biden's approval of the economy remains dismal, despite all the gaslighting about the "best economy ever" that the White House churns out daily.

President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to promoting the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public. Only 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42% who approve of his overall performance, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Biden's "best efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public"? Perhaps that's because what's registering with the public is that Biden's economic brags run counter to what most people are feeling.

But that's not stopping many in the media from being baffled about why more people aren't believing Biden over their lying grocery & gas bills. Here's the latest example:

.@JeffreyGoldberg: Why can't the White House get the message out that “Bidenomics” is working?

@BumillerNYT: "I think Biden is out there talking every day about the economy, but it just doesn't seem to be sinking in at this point." pic.twitter.com/PQ6jtDOmYr — Washington Week with The Atlantic | PBS (@washingtonweek) September 9, 2023

Why won't Biden's economic brags sink in? Gee, it's a total mystery!

Because groceries cost 20% more since Biden took office — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 9, 2023

In spite of their best efforts, you won't have much luck lying to people about how much money they have and how "prices are down" when reality tells a different story.

WOW, 18 hours, 28 likes.



Nobody's buying the BS you're selling! — 𝕏 the state run media detector (@PhillyToMaine) September 9, 2023

Because people live in the real world and know when they have smoke

Blown up their a** — Mike (@michaeljashmore) September 9, 2023

Everyone who sells their souls to protect those in power just can't understand why people aren't thrilled with the current state of the economy. They're doing just fine.https://t.co/BB6QvrbGqh — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) September 9, 2023

The economic weather remains pretty good inside the DC media bubble... for now.

It's working alright... just not for the American people...🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ixi5umeXbK — Shannon (Lifelong Patriot) (@llpatriot6) September 9, 2023

Might be because a box of cereal costs over $7 in many grocery stores. https://t.co/GKaywpZSku — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) September 9, 2023

Turns out skyrocketing costs for basics like food, shelter, heating and gas is not a winner. Bidenomics sucks and it’s killing the middle class https://t.co/80twM4DC7U — Jazz'dUp (@ZZZJazzy) September 9, 2023

Everybody sees it except those who are still trying to prop up this train wreck of an administration (some of them do see it but will never admit that).

Truly remarkable how out of touch these DC swamp creatures are. https://t.co/v6LzD6aMXZ — @BlazingApathy (@BlazingApathy) September 9, 2023

It should still be so amazing, and yet it is.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!