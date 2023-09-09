David Axelrod suspects GOPers might ruin Dem convention in Chicago by spotlighting Biden policies

NM's Dem governor had a BIG problem with unilateral emergency declarations (when Trump...
Doug P.  |  11:43 AM on September 09, 2023
Harris screenshot meme

Many Chicago residents are angry because of the influx of illegals into the "sanctuary city":

How many residents in the Windy City who don't like what they're seeing voted for the very kinds of policies that brought it on? The percentage is quite high.

Meanwhile, former Obama adviser David Axelrod sees the Republicans as being incentivized when it comes to continuing to send illegals to northern "sanctuary cities," including Chicago, which is the location for next year's Democrat convention: 

Wait, don't the Democrats want what it really means to be a "sanctuary city" to be on full display during their convention? They should be PROUD of their policies, not trying to hide the absolute disasters they create.

Perhaps because the optics would look incredibly awkward when Biden will be trying to declare the border secure. 

It's incredibly telling that the Dems are concerned that their convention could be harmed by the other party spotlighting the effect of the policies they support.

FuzzyChimp

Bingo. The original "political impetus" on this issue is all on Biden and the Democrats. Their problem is that it's now backfiring big time.

"We did it, Joe!"

