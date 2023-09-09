David Axelrod suspects GOPers might ruin Dem convention in Chicago by spotlighting Biden policies

Many Chicago residents are angry because of the influx of illegals into the "sanctuary city":

Chicago residents worry that migrants will eventually dilute the black vote



“Politically, having over 500 people in our community will completely wipe out any interests we have.”



They will “destroy our neighborhood and silence our voices even further.”

pic.twitter.com/9vSsZkQOUE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 8, 2023

How many residents in the Windy City who don't like what they're seeing voted for the very kinds of policies that brought it on? The percentage is quite high.

Meanwhile, former Obama adviser David Axelrod sees the Republicans as being incentivized when it comes to continuing to send illegals to northern "sanctuary cities," including Chicago, which is the location for next year's Democrat convention:

Little discussed, but Republicans have every political impetus to keep migrant buses rolling into Chicago into next summer, when Democrats convene there. https://t.co/xynzLcffaP — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 9, 2023

Wait, don't the Democrats want what it really means to be a "sanctuary city" to be on full display during their convention? They should be PROUD of their policies, not trying to hide the absolute disasters they create.

Perhaps because the optics would look incredibly awkward when Biden will be trying to declare the border secure.

Also, the border is under control. Right? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 9, 2023

How are they able to do this David? The White House says the border is closed. https://t.co/q8WMaTAgKW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 9, 2023

Thought you said the border was closed. 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/BKUq5O0i6q — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) September 9, 2023

It's incredibly telling that the Dems are concerned that their convention could be harmed by the other party spotlighting the effect of the policies they support.

As they should. Biden can stop this by enforcing the border. Absent that, he must support this. — Built To Last (@nexusothecrisis) September 9, 2023

Really? Why are migrants here in the first place, did Republicans open the border for “political impetus?” — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) September 9, 2023

Bingo. The original "political impetus" on this issue is all on Biden and the Democrats. Their problem is that it's now backfiring big time.

"We did it, Joe!"

***

