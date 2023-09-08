Try and keep up with the mask 'science' in WH's video of Biden touring renovated Situation Room

President Biden is overseas this weekend, but before leaving the White House he took a tour of a renovated situation room, which was done for a reported bargain price of $50 million:

The project took exactly one year, cost just over $50 million, and enhanced security of the complex across the board. “Everything is new … the entire facility was demolished,” White House Situation Room Director Marc Gustafson told reporters Thursday during a tour of the newly renovated facility. Gustafson detailed changes small and large to the most famous Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility in the world, also known as SCIFs, to a small group of reporters Thursday.

The @POTUS account tweeted a video of Biden touring the renovated Situation Room, and what struck us first and foremost was all the "science" on display. You've heard of "wax on, wax off" -- but here's "mask on, mask off":

Folks, the newly renovated White House Situation Room is up and running.



My thanks to everyone who worked on this incredible facility. pic.twitter.com/81sEvKV5Ma — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2023

The "science" is hard to keep up with.

Enters wearing a mask.

Removes mask in close contact with people. https://t.co/KmKV5zFjde — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2023

Absolutely zero logic to when he’s wearing a mask and when he’s not https://t.co/oMVC1UTOqX — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 8, 2023

There's no actual "logic" in anything this administration does.

In this video, President Biden is randomly holding or wearing a mask.



He appears to hold the mask -- touching the front -- and then, without washing his hands (i.e. mask protocol), puts the mask on and proceeds to shake hands.



Can we just stop? https://t.co/ZKi5cguAbr — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) September 8, 2023

But they've got an "election year variant" to keep everybody worried about.

The mask is totally for show. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) September 8, 2023

At least the Biden White House knows to show off what's important:

You can't afford groceries, but Biden has a shiny new situation room. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 8, 2023

"Build Back Better" is working out a lot better for certain people than it is for others.

***

The CDC Director took her clown show to Capitol Hill and you have to see it to believe it

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!