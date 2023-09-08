Try and keep up with the mask 'science' in WH's video of Biden touring renovated Situation Room

Bill Melugin lists every BLUE Sanctuary City's schadenfreude over incoming migrants and it...
Doug P.  |  2:50 PM on September 08, 2023
Meme

President Biden is overseas this weekend, but before leaving the White House he took a tour of a renovated situation room, which was done for a reported bargain price of $50 million:

The project took exactly one year, cost just over $50 million, and enhanced security of the complex across the board.

“Everything is new … the entire facility was demolished,” White House Situation Room Director Marc Gustafson told reporters Thursday during a tour of the newly renovated facility.

Gustafson detailed changes small and large to the most famous Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility in the world, also known as SCIFs, to a small group of reporters Thursday. 

The @POTUS account tweeted a video of Biden touring the renovated Situation Room, and what struck us first and foremost was all the "science" on display. You've heard of "wax on, wax off" -- but here's "mask on, mask off": 

The "science" is hard to keep up with.

There's no actual "logic" in anything this administration does.

But they've got an "election year variant" to keep everybody worried about.

At least the Biden White House knows to show off what's important:

"Build Back Better" is working out a lot better for certain people than it is for others.

The CDC Director took her clown show to Capitol Hill and you have to see it to believe it

