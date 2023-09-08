Miranda Devine nukes Mayor Eric Adams' attempt to blame Texas Gov for his 'sanctuary city' backfire

Yesterday, after previously declaring that New York City would remain a proud sanctuary city when he was running for office, Mayor Eric Adams basically said his city is doomed if people in the country illegally keep showing up. Adams at least partly blamed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who ironically is doing all he can to halt illegal crossings:

"Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," Adams said Wednesday during a Town Hall meeting on the Upper West Side. "We're getting 10,000 migrants a month." "We had a $12 billion deficit that we're going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us," Adams said. "It's going to come to your neighborhoods. All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000. I'm telling you now with 110,000. The city we knew we're about to lose. And we're all in this together."

Additionally, Adams called the Texas governor a "mad man" (we were unaware Greg Abbott is the reason the borders are porous):

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Adams is "asking President Biden for federal aid." Um, Biden's already "helped" more than enough, which is why Adams' city and many other parts of the country are being overrun with illegals.

The New York Post's Miranda Devine lowered the reality check boom

Total garbage. Texas buses are a drop in the ocean. The Biden administration was secretly flying illegals from the border into New York since at least summer 2021. @nypost was first to report this stealth invasion, and we were derided by the New York Times et al, which otherwise… https://t.co/3g1OsAsAbk — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 8, 2023

Bingo! Democrat politicians sure don't seem to like being subjected to the effects of the very policies they support and Adams' criticism is being directed at the wrong people.

The Dems voted fir this. Now try 1,000s coming across border https://t.co/TyPSluHzv6 — PEllen (@prissyet) September 8, 2023

The Dems would really like the negative consequences to be confined to border states.

Adams and others of his ilk really had no idea the size of this problem at our border. And when you virtue signal and advertise “free everything” to the hordes of illegals they will come from everywhere to take.

When you bring “there” to “here”, “here” becomes “there” — NumisBit🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Btully41Tully) September 8, 2023

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!