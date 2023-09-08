'What a GREAT idea!' (said no one, EVER): Nancy Pelosi says she will...
NEW: Florida has its first LGBTQ+ sanctuary city

Miranda Devine nukes Mayor Eric Adams' attempt to blame Texas Gov for his 'sanctuary city' backfire

Doug P.  |  11:48 AM on September 08, 2023
Twitchy

Yesterday, after previously declaring that New York City would remain a proud sanctuary city when he was running for office, Mayor Eric Adams basically said his city is doomed if people in the country illegally keep showing up. Adams at least partly blamed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who ironically is doing all he can to halt illegal crossings:

"Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," Adams said Wednesday during a Town Hall meeting on the Upper West Side. "We're getting 10,000 migrants a month." 

"We had a $12 billion deficit that we're going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us," Adams said. "It's going to come to your neighborhoods. All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000. I'm telling you now with 110,000. The city we knew we're about to lose. And we're all in this together."

Additionally, Adams called the Texas governor a "mad man" (we were unaware Greg Abbott is the reason the borders are porous): 

 

Adams is "asking President Biden for federal aid." Um, Biden's already "helped" more than enough, which is why Adams' city and many other parts of the country are being overrun with illegals. 

The New York Post's Miranda Devine lowered the reality check boom

Recommended

Siraj Hashmi's 1-word reaction to Karine Jean-Pierre splitting from her partner is hilarious PERFECTION
Sam J.

Bingo! Democrat politicians sure don't seem to like being subjected to the effects of the very policies they support and Adams' criticism is being directed at the wrong people.

The Dems would really like the negative consequences to be confined to border states.

