MSNBC bumps ex Biden spox into a primetime slot just in time for election season

MSNBC execs have obviously decided that their primetime lineup could use the appearance of a little more objectivity with the 2024 election just about 14 months away, so they've decided to give the former press secretary for one of the candidates a primetime hour on a weeknight:

NEW: MSNBC's Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) will anchor Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, ahead of Rachel Maddow's weekly 9 p.m. show. ... Psaki's ascent to primetime was inevitable, as I've noted since breaking the news of her cable ambitions nearly two years ago: https://t.co/3eRdsYbrNA



Psaki will… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 7, 2023

"Psaki's ascent into primetime was inevitable" -- because the 2024 election was inevitable:

Jen Psaki’s cable news show is expanding into prime time. The former White House press secretary turned MSNBC personality will begin hosting the network’s Monday 8pm ET hour, people familiar with the matter said. Psaki, the people said, will still host “Inside with Jen Psaki” on Sundays.

Is anybody surprised?

MSNBC moves Jen Psaki—Biden's last Press Sec—to primetime ahead of the 2024 election https://t.co/VVaEckc977 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 7, 2023

When is Karine Jean-Pierre going to get her own MSNBC time slot?

Chris Hayes has been DEMOTED at MSNBC, kicked off Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern in favor of Jen Psaki, just in time for Biden 2024! https://t.co/hdYyVIXOGk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 7, 2023

Lest anyone question just how far in the tank for Democrats @NBCNews is, they've raising the profile of Biden's former press secretary to help prop him up before the election. Ginger Goebbels to the rescue! https://t.co/tttG6SzLPl — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 7, 2023

Hopefully on election night they all have a good cry together.

Yeah… we knew it was inevitable too… Just not for the reasons you think — Palmer Wood (@palmerwood52) September 7, 2023

finally, democratic party talking points available on cable TV https://t.co/0kJhLG5I5p — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 7, 2023

Basically MSNBC's lineup works out of what's essentially a branch office of the DNC and the Biden campaign.

That pretty much sums it up!

