MSNBC bumps ex Biden spox into a primetime slot just in time for election season

Doug P.  |  3:25 PM on September 07, 2023
Journalism meme

MSNBC execs have obviously decided that their primetime lineup could use the appearance of a little more objectivity with the 2024 election just about 14 months away, so they've decided to give the former press secretary for one of the candidates a primetime hour on a weeknight: 

"Psaki's ascent into primetime was inevitable" -- because the 2024 election was inevitable:

Jen Psaki’s cable news show is expanding into prime time.

The former White House press secretary turned MSNBC personality will begin hosting the network’s Monday 8pm ET hour, people familiar with the matter said.

Psaki, the people said, will still host “Inside with Jen Psaki” on Sundays.

Is anybody surprised?

When is Karine Jean-Pierre going to get her own MSNBC time slot?

Hopefully on election night they all have a good cry together.

Basically MSNBC's lineup works out of what's essentially a branch office of the DNC and the Biden campaign.

That pretty much sums it up!

*** 

