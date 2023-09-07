Dem senator blocks bill to ban federal mask mandates (sign outside his office WON'T shock you)

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance is the co-sponsor of a bill that would ban federal mask mandates, and it was brought to the Senate floor today:

🚨NEW: Three additional Republicans have cosponsored Senator @JDVance1’s Freedom to Breathe Act



Senators @SenJohnBarrasso, @MarshaBlackburn, and @SenKatieBritt are standing up against Covid tyranny. https://t.co/RMF75ZPoAx — Senator Vance Press Office (@SenVancePress) September 7, 2023

When it was time for a vote, Democrats Sen. Ed Markey wasn't about to let any of the federal government's power laughably in the name of "science" go by the wayside:

FULL EXCHANGE between Senators @JDVance1 and @EdMarkey after the Democrat Senator rises to BLOCK Vance's "Freedom to Breathe Act," which would ban federal mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/GFwSMgnKcq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 7, 2023

Nothing makes a lefty Democrat angrier than when somebody tries to take away the federal government's ability to take your freedoms away on a whim.

Here's the video of Markey earlier today blocking @JDVance1's unanimous consent on the "Freedom to Breathe" Act. Reminder that Markey also once tried to pass a national mask mandate bill with $5B to enforce it.https://t.co/p9NQFYG7IJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 7, 2023

Senator Markey was also spotted really running with the virtue signaling on masking. This is just pathetic:

NEW: This is a photo that was just sent to me of Sen. @EdMarkey's office on Capitol Hill where he still forces people to wear masks and has this giant sign outside of it.



Markey just blocked Sen. @JDVance1's bill to ban federal mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/NhfXdalsAd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 7, 2023

The "election year variant" is being put into place (again) and they couldn't make it more obvious.

Somebody needs to follow Ed Markey around and get pics of him in public places without a mask. Guarantee it wouldn’t take long. Democrats are nothing but virtue signaling hypocrites. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 7, 2023

That would NOT be surprising.

Senator Vance should bring this vote back to floor everyday. — The Hancock (@HancockThe1011) September 7, 2023

Go for it!

***

Sen. Ed Markey shows off the cool 'I Heart Abortion' pin Planned Parenthood gave him for SOTU

It's clear Dem Sen. Ed Markey did NOT appreciate Elon Musk's mockery

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!