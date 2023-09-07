Reporter Embarrasses KJP Over CDC Guidelines
Dem senator blocks bill to ban federal mask mandates (sign outside his office WON'T shock you)

Doug P.  |  4:21 PM on September 07, 2023
Republican Sen. J.D. Vance is the co-sponsor of a bill that would ban federal mask mandates, and it was brought to the Senate floor today:

When it was time for a vote, Democrats Sen. Ed Markey wasn't about to let any of the federal government's power laughably in the name of "science" go by the wayside:

Nothing makes a lefty Democrat angrier than when somebody tries to take away the federal government's ability to take your freedoms away on a whim.

Senator Markey was also spotted really running with the virtue signaling on masking. This is just pathetic: 

The "election year variant" is being put into place (again) and they couldn't make it more obvious.

