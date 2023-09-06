WaPo fact-checker handles Biden email pseudonym scandal by giving a Republican 4 Pinocchios

As you all know, when Joe Biden was running for office he claimed he "never" spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings.

When that was shown to be a lie, the spin then because "Joe Biden was never in business with his son."

Then when that all started to fall apart, the spin was "OK, they talked, but only about the weather."

Eventually, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee discovered that then-VP Biden had indeed emailed Hunter and his business partner(s) using pseudonyms.

If you're a Washington Post "fact-checker," what do you do? Dig deep and blow the lid off this story like the WaPo did during Watergate? Nope! Make the story about alleged Republican dishonesty, of course:

ICYMI (free link) James Comer claims that Biden pseudonym email was code. That’s nonsense. https://t.co/krka7IyZNB — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 6, 2023

Have you suddenly noticed the focus is no longer on Biden's use of email accounts under pseudonyms to discuss his son's overseas business dealings and instead on a Republican who's investigating it?

Hi, Glenn. Why was the president emailing his degenerate son under an alias to keep him abreast of US policy in Ukraine? https://t.co/Mn4FGyq7RZ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 6, 2023

It's almost as if the media exists to distract from the problems of Democrats.

You cannot be serious. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 6, 2023

And yet he is.

Note that Biden is required to release those pseudonym emails under FOIA.



Kessler never answers why the White House is refusing to do this. https://t.co/hABoiB0JYo — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 6, 2023

The Washington Post knows what its job is right now, and it ain't honest "journalism."

Trying to think of your reaction if Trump were using an alias to email Don Jr about business deals in a foreign country https://t.co/4t3LvZPLIq — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 6, 2023

Can you only imagine? It definitely would not have been THIS attempt at deflection.

However much you hate the media, it’s not enough. https://t.co/oZjLiAKYrL — Big Mark (@BigLifeMark) September 6, 2023

The conclusion is rich. Just like that, Biden's email pseudonym scandal is about a Republican's alleged dishonesty:

The Pinocchio Test Comer has a tendency to mess up details or lose nuance when he shows up on television, but he really shoots himself in the foot here. He claims that Biden was sending a secret message to his son about how he was going to tell the Ukrainian president to fire the prosecutor — but the email was sent two months after the firing. Skeptics may doubt whether Hunter Biden was copied on the email for family matters, but it’s certainly not because of the nefarious purpose suggested by Comer. Comer earns Four Pinocchios.

Kessler's WaPo colleague will be pleased:

There needs to be a Pinocchio-style rating system except for media hackery -- call them "Bumps." Kessler's "fact-check" just earned four Bumps.

One final thing:

Then why did Biden use a pseudonym? https://t.co/PS6Kr3GlzH — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) September 6, 2023

Kessler's got that covered too: Everybody does it!

As for the use of a pseudonym, it’s no surprise Biden would have had one, as it was disclosed during the Obama presidency that senior officials had such accounts. After the Associated Press reported in 2013 that many top officials had secret email accounts, White House spokesman Jay Carney said these were secondary government accounts, subject to the Freedom of Information Act, to avoid having inboxes flooded with messages.

"Subject to the Freedom of Information Act" -- eventually, in maybe like 50 years?

