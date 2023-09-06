WaPo fact-checker handles Biden email pseudonym scandal by giving a Republican 4 Pinocchios

Group sues to keep Donald Trump off the ballot in Colorado in 2024
Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on September 06, 2023
Meme

As you all know, when Joe Biden was running for office he claimed he "never" spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings.

When that was shown to be a lie, the spin then because "Joe Biden was never in business with his son." 

Then when that all started to fall apart, the spin was "OK, they talked, but only about the weather."

Eventually, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee discovered that then-VP Biden had indeed emailed Hunter and his business partner(s) using pseudonyms.

If you're a Washington Post "fact-checker," what do you do? Dig deep and blow the lid off this story like the WaPo did during Watergate? Nope! Make the story about alleged Republican dishonesty, of course: 

Have you suddenly noticed the focus is no longer on Biden's use of email accounts under pseudonyms to discuss his son's overseas business dealings and instead on a Republican who's investigating it?

It's almost as if the media exists to distract from the problems of Democrats.

And yet he is.

The Washington Post knows what its job is right now, and it ain't honest "journalism."

Can you only imagine? It definitely would not have been THIS attempt at deflection.

The conclusion is rich. Just like that, Biden's email pseudonym scandal is about a Republican's alleged dishonesty: 

The Pinocchio Test Comer has a tendency to mess up details or lose nuance when he shows up on television, but he really shoots himself in the foot here. He claims that Biden was sending a secret message to his son about how he was going to tell the Ukrainian president to fire the prosecutor — but the email was sent two months after the firing. 

Skeptics may doubt whether Hunter Biden was copied on the email for family matters, but it’s certainly not because of the nefarious purpose suggested by Comer. 

Comer earns Four Pinocchios.

Kessler's WaPo colleague will be pleased:

There needs to be a Pinocchio-style rating system except for media hackery -- call them "Bumps." Kessler's "fact-check" just earned four Bumps.

One final thing:

Kessler's got that covered too: Everybody does it! 

As for the use of a pseudonym, it’s no surprise Biden would have had one, as it was disclosed during the Obama presidency that senior officials had such accounts. After the Associated Press reported in 2013 that many top officials had secret email accounts, White House spokesman Jay Carney said these were secondary government accounts, subject to the Freedom of Information Act, to avoid having inboxes flooded with messages.

"Subject to the Freedom of Information Act" -- eventually, in maybe like 50 years?

*** 

