House Oversight drops damning evidence 'Biden’s VP staff colluded with Hunter’s business partner'

Is it time for the House to impeach President Biden yet?

That's the question many are asking after the latest round of receipts from the House Oversight Committee Chairman:

Joe Biden’s VP staff colluded with Hunter’s business partner on Burisma corruption media response.@RepJamesComer is calling on the National Archives to provide complete and unredacted documents related to the Office of the Vice President colluding with the Biden… pic.twitter.com/WtIOR9ITNW — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 6, 2023

Does any White House reporter want to ask Karine Jean-Pierre about this so she can evade the question as usual?

Remember that Biden said he had NO involvement at all with Hunter's business dealings.



This seems to prove that was a lie, if confirmed. https://t.co/jM1WNCuegf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 6, 2023

At this point, it seems safe to say claims that Biden had no involvement in his son's business dealings were complete lies.

“VP signed off on this” https://t.co/rqOIW3kiQD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 6, 2023

Nothing to see here!

Here's the entire @GOPOversight tweet:

@RepJamesComer is calling on the National Archives to provide complete and unredacted documents related to the Office of the Vice President colluding with the Biden family and their business associates. In one example, on December 4, 2015, Eric Schwerin, a longtime Biden family business associate, wrote to Kate Bedingfield in the Office of the Vice President, providing quotes the White House should use in response to media outreach regarding Hunter Biden’s role in Burisma. Later that day, Ms. Bedingfield responded to Mr. Schwerin saying, “VP signed off on this[.]” According to Devon Archer, after a Burisma board of directors meeting in Dubai on the evening of December 4, 2015, Hunter Biden “called D.C.” to discuss pressure that Burisma asked him to relieve. In the letter to the U.S. Archivist, Chairman Comer is requesting the documents and information below regarding communications between the Office of the Vice President and Hunter Biden or his business associates. ◾️ Complete and unredacted versions of all documents from Records on Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their Foreign Business Dealings, Case Number 2022-0121-F; ◾️ All documents and communications to or from the Executive Office of the President (including but not limited to the Office of the Vice President) to, from, copying or regarding Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer, Vuk Jeremic, John Robinson “Rob” Walker, or Jeffrey Cooper; ◾️ All documents and communications to or from Kate Bedingfield, Michael Carpenter, Kathy Chung, Amos Hochstein, Colin Kahl, and Alexander Mackler to, from, copying or regarding Hunter Biden or James Biden; and ◾️ All executive calendars created for then-Vice President Joe Biden dating from January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2017.

It's just another thing for the MSM to ignore because it doesn't have anything to do with Trump.

"Whether or not Joe Biden lied about being involved with his son's businesses, and possibly profiting off of them himself, is one of life's great mysteries. I don't know what the answer is, but I can promise you this: I will never ask the question." - @pbump @washingtonpost https://t.co/nghfeW9br9 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 6, 2023

The Washington Post's Philip Bump will definitely NOT be all over this one.

You know I remember the media breathlessly repeating as fact anything the January 6th committee said. Weird that the same is no longer the case now that the target or investigation is Hunter Biden’s dad https://t.co/iRINA0pGFZ — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 6, 2023

The press folks for the Vice President OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA collaborated with Hunter Biden's business partners on how to respond to press inquiries!!! WAKE UP LIBERALS & smell the corruption! https://t.co/9EMBfBq8lb — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 6, 2023

All that brings up the question "now what?"

More evidence that proves what we all know. Now what? — Joshua (@0ffTh3Chain) September 6, 2023

Also the National Archives "missed" a previous deadline for documents related to pseudonyms allegedly used by then VP Biden to contact Hunter and his overseas associates. It seems they're essentially thumbing their nose at the House Republicans.

This part DOESN’T sound like impeachment: pic.twitter.com/4wP7qX5IbA — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) September 6, 2023

Stay tuned. This could be headed somewhere, or maybe it isn't.

***

