Try not to laugh at Karine Jean-Pierre's spin on why Biden walked out...
The complete human rights disaster that is illegal immigration
KJP Claims Biden's Maskless, Abrupt Exit From Medal of Honor Ceremony Was 'Very...
Trump tells Hugh Hewitt he WILL testify at his trials ... and Twitter...
Loopy Leftist touts European bans on homeschooling and Americans aren't having any of...
Washington Post Columnist Rage Quits Hunter Biden Interview
Do gamers care about pronouns? We don't think so.
Gun safe manufacturer tries to explain why they gave the FBI a customer's...
Senator Kennedy Confronts Biden Nominee With Past Radical Statements
Riley Gaines and others call out Republican Women's group for failing to affirm...
Senators Blackburn and Hawley Are Left Stunned by Soft on Crime Nominee
NBC alerts us that there is a police officer shortage and everyone is...
House Oversight drops damning evidence 'Biden’s VP staff colluded with Hunter’s business p...
Senator Kennedy Asks 'Tough Questions' to Woke Biden Nominees

Chicago suburb holding 'poverty simulation event' and you CAN'T make this stuff up

Doug P.  |  1:53 PM on September 06, 2023
AngieArtist

Every now and then we run across one of those "you just can't make this stuff up" stories, and they're coming at us these days with increasing frequency. This one comes with a beverage warning.

Ready?

OK, here you go: 

If you're interested in simulating some poverty, the meet-up is Saturday at a country club:

Yep, it's a real thing:

The Alliance for Human Services is excited to partner with our hosts; Family Focus, City of Highland Park, Moraine Township, and Highland Park Community Foundation to increase our understanding and awareness of what it is like to live in poverty in Lake County. Participants will begin to experience what a "month” in poverty feels like. Together, we will increase resources for those living in poverty to create a more resilient health, human, and education sector.

Experience a month of poverty in just over two hours. Now that's efficient. 

Recommended

Gun safe manufacturer tries to explain why they gave the FBI a customer's access code
Doug P.

If Biden gets another term it won't just be a "simulation."

Hey, poverty doesn't sound all that bad!

NBC5 Chicago just posted a Highland Park city official's reaction to the social media mockery of the "poverty simulation event":

Highland Park is an affluent community located on Chicago's North Shore. In a report from 2021, the Chicago suburb was listed among the richest cities in the country, with a median household income that was "more than double the national figure," according to data analyzed by finance website 24/7 Wall Street. 

City Manager Ghida Neukirch said the simulation event was "developed and presented by social services professionals." 

“The city is partnering with social services professionals from Highland Park and Lake County to offer this immersive experience to raise awareness of the need for resources to support individuals experiencing economic insecurity, and the wide-ranging consequences of this systemic inequity on families and communities," Neukirch said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "Programs such as this one, which are developed and presented by social services professionals, are intended to bridge that gap.” 

The city also noted that the Highland Park Country Club is a city-owned facility that houses the town's senior city and "is the city's only building capable of hosting events of that size."

Having access to large facilities to host an event for the privileged doesn't sound very much like an accurate simulation of poverty.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gun safe manufacturer tries to explain why they gave the FBI a customer's access code
Doug P.
Try not to laugh at Karine Jean-Pierre's spin on why Biden walked out of Medal of Honor ceremony
Doug P.
Loopy Leftist touts European bans on homeschooling and Americans aren't having any of it
justmindy
Senator Kennedy Confronts Biden Nominee With Past Radical Statements
Twitchy Staff
Trump tells Hugh Hewitt he WILL testify at his trials ... and Twitter is SHOCKED and SKEPTICAL
justmindy
Senators Blackburn and Hawley Are Left Stunned by Soft on Crime Nominee
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Gun safe manufacturer tries to explain why they gave the FBI a customer's access code Doug P.