Chicago suburb holding 'poverty simulation event' and you CAN'T make this stuff up

Every now and then we run across one of those "you just can't make this stuff up" stories, and they're coming at us these days with increasing frequency. This one comes with a beverage warning.

Ready?

OK, here you go:

If you're interested in simulating some poverty, the meet-up is Saturday at a country club:

Yep, it's a real thing:

The Alliance for Human Services is excited to partner with our hosts; Family Focus, City of Highland Park, Moraine Township, and Highland Park Community Foundation to increase our understanding and awareness of what it is like to live in poverty in Lake County. Participants will begin to experience what a "month” in poverty feels like. Together, we will increase resources for those living in poverty to create a more resilient health, human, and education sector.

Experience a month of poverty in just over two hours. Now that's efficient.

Drive over in your Mercedes and BMWs, kick off your UGG boots and pretend to be poor... What The Actual F#*k?!



h/t @DR10001 https://t.co/kOks7qfoa9 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 6, 2023

I regret to inform you the rich white wokies are at it again… https://t.co/TG08NQDPXv — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 6, 2023

If Biden gets another term it won't just be a "simulation."

Spend 2 hours at the county club playing games and you too will know what poverty is like. 🥴 https://t.co/vRDhUb4xFG — Amanda Jean (@AJAmmirabilis) September 6, 2023

Hey, poverty doesn't sound all that bad!

NBC5 Chicago just posted a Highland Park city official's reaction to the social media mockery of the "poverty simulation event":

Highland Park is an affluent community located on Chicago's North Shore. In a report from 2021, the Chicago suburb was listed among the richest cities in the country, with a median household income that was "more than double the national figure," according to data analyzed by finance website 24/7 Wall Street. City Manager Ghida Neukirch said the simulation event was "developed and presented by social services professionals." “The city is partnering with social services professionals from Highland Park and Lake County to offer this immersive experience to raise awareness of the need for resources to support individuals experiencing economic insecurity, and the wide-ranging consequences of this systemic inequity on families and communities," Neukirch said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "Programs such as this one, which are developed and presented by social services professionals, are intended to bridge that gap.” The city also noted that the Highland Park Country Club is a city-owned facility that houses the town's senior city and "is the city's only building capable of hosting events of that size."

Having access to large facilities to host an event for the privileged doesn't sound very much like an accurate simulation of poverty.

