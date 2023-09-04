Wait, WHO has to approve Nat'l Archives' release of pseudonym emails before Oversight gets them?

At the end of August, the House Oversight Committee's deadline for the National Archives to turn over government emails to and from pseudonym addresses that are suspected to have been used by then-VP Joe Biden came and went. Guess who still doesn't have the documents.

Not only that but according to this House Oversight tweet, the pseudonym emails first have to be approved by the Biden and Obama camps:

Today is the deadline for the National Archives to produce the records related to then-VP Joe Biden’s pseudonyms. NARA has informed us that the emails and records have been sent to representatives for former President Obama and Joe Biden for their approval to be… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 31, 2023

Today is the deadline for the National Archives to produce the records related to then-VP Joe Biden’s pseudonyms. NARA has informed us that the emails and records have been sent to representatives for former President Obama and Joe Biden for their approval to be released. Given President Biden’s promise to be the most transparent administration in history, we are calling on him to follow through with this and provide these records to the American people.

Given that we know the Biden White House has been the opposite of "transparent," people have questions about that.

Does not NARA fall under Oversight's jurisdiction? How can evidence be sent for approval to the suspected perpetrator? https://t.co/9NMAKFM8Vn — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) September 1, 2023

Right? If Team Biden gets to approve what is seen by House Oversight in their corruption probe they might as well close the book on this investigation right now.

Yet NARA sought prosecution for DJT not meeting their imaginary deadline. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 1, 2023

Yes, and imagine the media feeding frenzy if the National Archives were withholding documents related to Trump and missing House Oversight deadlines.

99% of the criminal activity of government officials is documented and buried in the "National Security" classification scheme. The other 1% is covered by one privilege or another. It's a well oiled criminal enterprise scheme. https://t.co/Yap5EfYxzz — Chris T (@ctom3304) September 1, 2023

Why would Biden and Obama need to approve of the release when those records belong to We the People? This is just more stonewalling. Put your foot down and demand them, or they can face jail time. https://t.co/Mv7NvY94RG — Stelvis💥🇺🇸💥 (@Stelvis11) August 31, 2023

How long will the stonewalling last? As long as they can keep getting away with it.

