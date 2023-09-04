CNBC's 10 worst states list is an eyerolling left wing checklist
Wait, WHO has to approve Nat'l Archives' release of pseudonym emails before Oversight gets them?

Doug P.  |  11:57 AM on September 04, 2023
At the end of August, the House Oversight Committee's deadline for the National Archives to turn over government emails to and from pseudonym addresses that are suspected to have been used by then-VP Joe Biden came and went. Guess who still doesn't have the documents. 

Not only that but according to this House Oversight tweet, the pseudonym emails first have to be approved by the Biden and Obama camps: 

Today is the deadline for the National Archives to produce the records related to then-VP Joe Biden’s pseudonyms. NARA has informed us that the emails and records have been sent to representatives for former President Obama and Joe Biden for their approval to be released.  

Given President Biden’s promise to be the most transparent administration in history, we are calling on him to follow through with this and provide these records to the American people.

Given that we know the Biden White House has been the opposite of "transparent," people have questions about that.

Right? If Team Biden gets to approve what is seen by House Oversight in their corruption probe they might as well close the book on this investigation right now.

Yes, and imagine the media feeding frenzy if the National Archives were withholding documents related to Trump and missing House Oversight deadlines.

How long will the stonewalling last? As long as they can keep getting away with it. 

