Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown

This week the Washington Post's Philip Bump said it loud and clear during a podcast interview: "Journalism" is absolutely dead, and if you help point that out, he'll walk out on you:

Lmfao Washington Post “reporter” Phillip Bump gets up and leaves a podcast when confronted with evidence Joe Biden received money from Hunter’s business dealings.

pic.twitter.com/INbu7mh2VT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 1, 2023

Glenn Greenwald has a short thread highlighting Bump's interview as a great example of what the corporate media is all about, and that's protecting Democrats, starting with President Biden and his family:

If want you want to see what corporate media really is, I can't recommend enough this @noam_dworman interview of WashPost "national columnist" @pbump about Bump's vigorous, tireless, limitless, unconstrained advocacy for Joe Biden on the Hunter scandals:https://t.co/wGA8zpZIwl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2023

That interview had it all (and not in a good way for anybody who wishes for the return of actual journalism):

There are no words I can use that would do justice to what this video shows about Bump and corporate media employees generally.



He's a deeply dishonest, arrogant, weaselly, snide, condescending asshole, yet passionately devoted to the Dem Party and Biden -- ie, corporate media. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2023

The whole thing is like this. Every time Bump is confronted with evidence incriminating of Joe Biden, he gets super defensive, raises his already high-pitched and shrill voice a couple of octaves higher, and arrogantly implies that only he sees Truth:https://t.co/Ph8OCrC0oR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2023

"And I'm not going to look for it" was the most #journalism2023 thing ever.

***

