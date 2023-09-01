Biden WH's spin machine shifts into BS overdrive ahead of 'expected impeachment inquiry'

The Biden White House is sensing a House impeachment inquiry on the horizon, and is reportedly ramping up a "war room":

Would an impeachment also focus on Robert L. Peters and the other pseudonyms?

In any case, in spite of insisting there's "no evidence," the Biden White House is mobilizing a "war room," the size and scope of which would indicate that, yeah, there might be some evidence:

NEW: White House ramps up war room to battle expected GOP impeachment inquiry



• ~Two dozen lawyers, leg aides, comms staffers in WH Counsel’s office



• WH looking at ‘98 model



• Teaming w/ Ds + outside groups



w/ @albamonica @PeterAlexander @katiadoyl https://t.co/2DkW3PKW2j — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 1, 2023

The '98 model that saw a president impeached in the House but not convicted in the Senate?

The WH spin machine is already whirring away:

The Biden White House is taking the threat of impeachment very seriously.



They will present it an evidence-free sham that shows a GOP penchant for chaos and contrast w/ a president focused on issues.



House Dems + ‘24 campaign will highlight Trump’s role. https://t.co/2DkW3PKW2j — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 1, 2023

The Biden crime family is already getting the wagons circled:

White House aide: “Comparing this to past impeachments isn’t apples to apples or even apples to oranges; it’s apples to elephants. Never in modern history has an impeachment been based on no evidence whatsoever.” https://t.co/2DkW3PKW2j — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 1, 2023

There hasn't even been an inquiry yet so how do Biden's people know there's no evidence? That's simple: Even if damning evidence is presented they're going to claim there's no evidence.

Emails with fake names, bad art by a crack addict being sold for thousands, rides on Air Force 2, and conversations about the weather. Nothing to see here. https://t.co/7EejnVW1VA — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) September 1, 2023

Other than that and more, there's "no evidence" that would hint at any wrongdoing whatsoever.

Perfect phone calls about the weather https://t.co/hYqTfpo5vD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2023

Biden sure did like to talk to his son and his business partners about the weather a lot.

you mean all the evidence of biden using a pseudonym email on his son’s business dealings while an elected official? like 5k pieces of evidence. https://t.co/dPqG4iu7NE — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 1, 2023

The Democrats will call the proceedings a sham in massive fits of projection.

