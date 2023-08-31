Riley Gaines drops ANOTHER heavy mic (along with many trophies) on Keith Olbermann

Earlier today we told you that the forever angry and bitter Keith Olbermann tried picking a fight with Riley Gaines, but that was a very bad idea.

Olbermann insisted that Gaines "sucked at swimming" in a tweet that got ratio'd to the sun and back:

Can you just address the reality and move past it? You sucked at swimming. That's why you lost. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) August 31, 2023

Not long ago Gaines followed up by giving Olbermann a tour of her trophy room for one final video mic drop. Watch:

That's gonna leave a mark.

pic.twitter.com/oLLJI1y1NE — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) August 31, 2023

The only think missing from this is the Star Spangled Banner playing in the background.😂



❤️Riley! https://t.co/mhihQZgaFR — 👈 UltraMAGAcrowd! Elon, Hurry! Save this place! (@RidersDad) August 31, 2023

🎤 drop...

someone needs to report the murder of @KeithOlbermann ☠️ https://t.co/GE8IXl9C28 — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) August 31, 2023

Somebody call 9-1-1!

