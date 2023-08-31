Riley Gaines drops ANOTHER heavy mic (along with many trophies) on Keith Olbermann

Earlier today we told you that the forever angry and bitter Keith Olbermann tried picking a fight with Riley Gaines, but that was a very bad idea.
Olbermann insisted that Gaines "sucked at swimming" in a tweet that got ratio'd to the sun and back:
Can you just address the reality and move past it? You sucked at swimming. That's why you lost.— Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) August 31, 2023
Not long ago Gaines followed up by giving Olbermann a tour of her trophy room for one final video mic drop. Watch:
🥱 https://t.co/rTyZMNcc34 pic.twitter.com/vGPlXrEJoP— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 31, 2023
That's gonna leave a mark.
August 31, 2023
The only think missing from this is the Star Spangled Banner playing in the background.😂— 👈 UltraMAGAcrowd! Elon, Hurry! Save this place! (@RidersDad) August 31, 2023
❤️Riley! https://t.co/mhihQZgaFR
🎤 drop...— Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) August 31, 2023
someone needs to report the murder of @KeithOlbermann ☠️ https://t.co/GE8IXl9C28
Somebody call 9-1-1!
