Riley Gaines drops ANOTHER heavy mic (along with many trophies) on Keith Olbermann

Doug P.  |  4:07 PM on August 31, 2023
Meme screenshot

Earlier today we told you that the forever angry and bitter Keith Olbermann tried picking a fight with Riley Gaines, but that was a very bad idea.

Olbermann insisted that Gaines "sucked at swimming" in a tweet that got ratio'd to the sun and back:

Not long ago Gaines followed up by giving Olbermann a tour of her trophy room for one final video mic drop. Watch:

That's gonna leave a mark.

*** 

***

