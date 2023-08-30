Late-night hosts pitching collective podcast during writers' strike earns ALL the cringe

In case you hadn't noticed, the Hollywood writers and actors strike is still going on:

The ongoing double strike in Hollywood hit a stalemate last week after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) slammed the studios' counterproposal, lamenting it didn't come close to satisfying the writers' demands. The negotiation failure set a sour tone throughout Hollywood as the writers' strike prepares to enter its fifth month while the actors' strike heads for month two. Industry watchers say that the "double whammy" work stoppage has already had serious economic implications, similar to the last writers' strike.

Due to that strike, late-night "comedy" programs hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert aren't producing new shows That means the nation is being denied more gems like this:

But rest easy, because all the late-night comedy hosts -- minus the one who regularly beats them in the ratings -- have their own collective podcast now:

MAJOR LIFE UPDATE - for the remainder of the strike @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon, @SethMeyers, @IamJohnOliver & I are joining forces for a new podcast called @StrikeForceFive. Hear the first episode tomorrow 8/30. ALL proceeds (thanks to @Casamigos and @MintMobile) go to support… pic.twitter.com/Czyvlpmba2 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 29, 2023

The coordinated "we're just like you" effort is palpable:

It is super cringe that they coordinated to all sit in very “regular person” rooms, as though they don’t all have home offices that clearly illustrate their wealth and success. Just be you, you damn phonies. https://t.co/AaJGQDerQX — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) August 30, 2023

Shouldn't they be sitting in front of their big homes so their striking workers can clearly see that everything's going to be all right?

This could possibly be the least funny confab ever imagined. I'm concerned even a pity listen would redefine cringe. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 29, 2023

a podcast where everyone agrees. Sounds fun. — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 30, 2023

Imagine a podcast consisting of nothing more than the monologues of 4 unwatchable late night shows… — Jonathan Sabin (@jonathanwsabin) August 30, 2023

Except without writers this time!

For reference Tucker get 100 million+ views on almost every video the night it drops on twitter.

This is EVERY late night comic on every major network and they can’t crack 3 million… https://t.co/hznVwpBXa3 pic.twitter.com/eU6Ozg0BWi — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 30, 2023

they have banished all the late night hosts to a podcast



nature is healing https://t.co/t0uw4RUMqS — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) August 30, 2023

Thank a striking writer.

They're upset that nobody missed them. https://t.co/XBm1tETLmY — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 30, 2023

Pass the popcorn!

***

***

