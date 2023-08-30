Late-night hosts pitching collective podcast during writers' strike earns ALL the cringe

Babylon Bee shares Dems' version of Gadsden Flag and this looks about right
Doug P.  |  12:45 PM on August 30, 2023
Twitter

In case you hadn't noticed, the Hollywood writers and actors strike is still going on:

The ongoing double strike in Hollywood hit a stalemate last week after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) slammed the studios' counterproposal, lamenting it didn't come close to satisfying the writers' demands. 

The negotiation failure set a sour tone throughout Hollywood as the writers' strike prepares to enter its fifth month while the actors' strike heads for month two. Industry watchers say that the "double whammy" work stoppage has already had serious economic implications, similar to the last writers' strike.

Due to that strike, late-night "comedy" programs hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert aren't producing new shows That means the nation is being denied more gems like this: 

But rest easy, because all the late-night comedy hosts -- minus the one who regularly beats them in the ratings -- have their own collective podcast now:

The coordinated "we're just like you" effort is palpable:

Shouldn't they be sitting in front of their big homes so their striking workers can clearly see that everything's going to be all right?

