'DeSantis making him look terrible'? Biden WH highlights Maui response during Fla. hurricane

The hurricane that hit Florida has now made its way through Georgia and the Carolinas, and it appears that the emergency response in those states was coordinated and well-planned.

Contrast that with the fires on Maui and the horrible optics of President Biden sitting on a Delaware beach during the Maui fires, not to mention his "no comment" moment. The White House had an optics problem on its hands, and they knew it.

All that led to this attempt at another "clean up in aisle Biden":

Today, I sat down with the members of my Cabinet who are leading federal recovery and rebuilding efforts for a report on their progress in providing urgently needed support to the people of Maui. pic.twitter.com/XFfy50GfZo — President Biden (@POTUS) August 30, 2023

Hey, just in time!

Governor DeSantis is making him look terrible so he decided he better get to work. Lol https://t.co/8RMG2V2T7k — ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 RDS is the grassroots candidate! (@Tamzilla_52) August 31, 2023

August 8th ...



and you're just holding a Cabinet meeting about it.



This is worse than Bush and Katrina. — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) August 30, 2023

These people are going to need a shop vac to clean up all the PR mess their disastrous non-response to the Maui fires made.

The Maui fire was on August 8th. It’s August 30th.

You and your administration are incompetent, lazy, arrogant and cruelly negligent. https://t.co/Ff5HA5uQzc — Chelle (@FL_Chelle) August 31, 2023

But they're ON IT now... or something.

Finally got around to that one. https://t.co/X2zOoqg68q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 30, 2023

Biden didn't like the optics of competence coming out of Florida. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 30, 2023

That couldn't be more obvious!

Thank you, Robert L. Peters. — Anonymous Political Gritty (@TBDGritty) August 31, 2023

Hopefully at least one of the president's pseudonyms will continue to take care of the problems.

