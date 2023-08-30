'DeSantis making him look terrible'? Biden WH highlights Maui response during Fla. hurricane

Stephen L. Miller tells of an alternate timeline where Jaiden is invited to...
Doug P.  |  10:43 PM on August 30, 2023
White House photo

The hurricane that hit Florida has now made its way through Georgia and the Carolinas, and it appears that the emergency response in those states was coordinated and well-planned. 

Contrast that with the fires on Maui and the horrible optics of President Biden sitting on a Delaware beach during the Maui fires, not to mention his "no comment" moment. The White House had an optics problem on its hands, and they knew it. 

All that led to this attempt at another "clean up in aisle Biden": 

Hey, just in time!

These people are going to need a shop vac to clean up all the PR mess their disastrous non-response to the Maui fires made.

Gordon Kushner

But they're ON IT now... or something.

That couldn't be more obvious!

Hopefully at least one of the president's pseudonyms will continue to take care of the problems. 

*** 

