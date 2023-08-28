Glenn Beck asks 'how is this NOT election interference?!'
'NOT the hero, babes, you're the VILLAIN': This takedown of the trans movement...
KJP Stonewalls Peter Doocy's Questions About Hunter Biden's Corruption
James Woods reminds everyone just how GROSS and hateful pro-masking psychos REALLY are...
Hard PASS! KJP spills the beans on Biden's COVID vaccine/plan and it's even...
HA! Iowahawk ends GLORIOUS thread on Climate Activists getting WORKED in NV by...
Biden relates to kids returning to school in his own way (and the...
Oh look, Green Day is trying to be relevant again by slamming Trump...
Corrupt AF --> Both courts SHOW their political hands by scheduling Trump's trials...
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna does another laughable pivot on Biden corruption allegations
Dude, there's only ONE Trump and you AIN'T him: Vivek Ramaswamy's fact-check site...
Riley Gaines reality checks NE state senator who thinks she's just a sore...
Dan Bongino has a brutally PERFECT response for CBS and other Lefty rags...
Florida Sheriff Stands Up for the Second Amendment

'This is insane'! Peter Doocy grills KJP about shady Biden dealings (EPIC dodging ensues)

Doug P.  |  2:53 PM on August 28, 2023
Screen shot

Today White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held her first briefing in a couple of weeks and it quickly became clear that the time away didn't make her rusty when it comes to lying and dodging questions.

One such example came when Fox News' Peter Doocy spent a minute and a half grilling Jean-Pierre about the Biden family's shady dealings, and a marathon of deflecting and dodging ensued. Watch:

It appears that KJP has stopped spinning (i.e. "Joe Biden was never in business with his son") and has just quit trying to provide any answers at all. 

"Hunter's press office" = Biden family lawyers.

Recommended

'NOT the hero, babes, you're the VILLAIN': This takedown of the trans movement and allies is FIRE (watch)
Sam J.

That's quite clear!

"I'm not going to get into it from here."

The spokesperson for Biden won't answer any questions about Biden. If KJP was trying to make things look even shadier she just succeeded.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'NOT the hero, babes, you're the VILLAIN': This takedown of the trans movement and allies is FIRE (watch)
Sam J.
HA! Iowahawk ends GLORIOUS thread on Climate Activists getting WORKED in NV by OWNING whiny troll
Sam J.
James Woods reminds everyone just how GROSS and hateful pro-masking psychos REALLY are (watch)
Sam J.
Hard PASS! KJP spills the beans on Biden's COVID vaccine/plan and it's even worse than we thought (watch)
Sam J.
Glenn Beck asks 'how is this NOT election interference?!'
Doug P.
Dan Bongino has a brutally PERFECT response for CBS and other Lefty rags asking if MASKS are coming back
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'NOT the hero, babes, you're the VILLAIN': This takedown of the trans movement and allies is FIRE (watch) Sam J.