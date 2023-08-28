'This is insane'! Peter Doocy grills KJP about shady Biden dealings (EPIC dodging ensues)

Today White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held her first briefing in a couple of weeks and it quickly became clear that the time away didn't make her rusty when it comes to lying and dodging questions.

One such example came when Fox News' Peter Doocy spent a minute and a half grilling Jean-Pierre about the Biden family's shady dealings, and a marathon of deflecting and dodging ensued. Watch:

WOW: Karine Jean-Pierre REFUSES to answer ANY questions about concerns regarding Hunter Biden selling access to the White House. pic.twitter.com/QATcPKeeQR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 28, 2023

It appears that KJP has stopped spinning (i.e. "Joe Biden was never in business with his son") and has just quit trying to provide any answers at all.

“I’m just not going to address that”. Please talk to hunters press office! Lol — bg99 (@bluffton_bill) August 28, 2023

"Hunter's press office" = Biden family lawyers.

The cover up is officially ongoing... https://t.co/MzYtfQ6k3H — The Admiral Bay Way (@ram7067) August 28, 2023

That's quite clear!

This is completely insane https://t.co/d3hIMqSLpM — Alex Vogt🙂👍 (@thavogt) August 28, 2023

"I'm not going to get into it from here."

The spokesperson for Biden won't answer any questions about Biden. If KJP was trying to make things look even shadier she just succeeded.

***

