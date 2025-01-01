DOGE Alert: $62 Million for Solar Panels Sent to Alaska, Where Sun Doesn't Shine for Half the Year

Every time the Left says we can't possibly cut anything from the budget without draconian changes to Medicare and Social Security, a story comes along that proves there's a lot of excess spending that could be cut.

But this writer thinks someone, somewhere, is making bank off this insane spending which is why the government has zero interest in ending it.

That needs to change.

All the stuff pointed out by Twitchy fav Oilfield Rando and his Randoland account is a good place to start.

Like this:

$62.5 million for solar panels in poor communities in Alaska where the



F**KING SUN DOESN’T SHINE FOR HALF THE F**KING YEAR https://t.co/azjmD3KY33 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 1, 2025

Alaska gets almost no sunlight for half the year. This is insane.

Anyone living in or visiting Alaska can tell you that their trees are stunted for this very reason. The EPA is stocked with blockheads. — William Hillis (@WilliamEHillis) January 1, 2025

We are governed by clowns.

Other than exceptions due to terrain, everywhere on Earth gets about the same annual hours of daylight, right? (At the equator it's about 12 hrs every day, and at the poles, simplifying, it's closer to 6 mos light then dark.) Your point is more about sun angle / insolation right? — Benjamin Franklin (@bensaiditbest) January 1, 2025

Not right.

Compare the days of sunshine in Alaska and Arizona. Solar is absolutely retarded in Alaska and Pacific Northwest in general. pic.twitter.com/FnGQ932iUw — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 1, 2025

You can't get energy from the sun when there is no sun.

I moved from Alaska 6 months ago. I lived in Eagle River,which is a little enclave just outside of Anchorage. In the peak of the winter, we only had around 6 hours of sunlight per day. Go north is worse. Of course, summer is the reverse. But still. Winters are very rough. — Zona Rik (@attyrik) January 1, 2025

Winter is when people need reliable energy to, you know, keep their homes warm.

How unrealistic of you. It’s not about whether it works. It’s about whether they can spend the money to justify your tax bill. — Diogenes’ Lantern (@Diogenesfailed) January 1, 2025

Nailed it.

No lies detected.

It seems the goal is to spend the money. That's what matters. A system's purpose is what it does. https://t.co/kqMoKp1kn5 — motownmutt (@motownmutt) January 1, 2025

And our government spends money with ease.

Brought to you by the same people who

can't pass a balanced budget, but tell us

if we pay more taxes we can save the environment. https://t.co/Up36tffZlT — Jim Eatock, cleverly masquerading as an adult (@JimEatock) January 1, 2025

It'll work that time!

This s**t is infuriating. https://t.co/PtnYdXKtV2 — Don't Ask Me, I Just Live Here (@Veronica31378) January 1, 2025

So infuriating.

I get your frustration, but maybe this Alaska project sparks innovation in energy storage, making solar viable even when sunlight's scarce. https://t.co/QJYzaPT4DU — Nuke Investor (@StellarNukesX) January 1, 2025

Nothing sponsored by government has ever, ever sparked innovation.

It's maddening, but funny.