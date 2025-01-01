NO WE WON'T: NYC Health Department Reminds Us to Mask Up Outdoors in...
DOGE Alert: $62 Million for Solar Panels Sent to Alaska, Where Sun Doesn't Shine for Half the Year

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 01, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file

Every time the Left says we can't possibly cut anything from the budget without draconian changes to Medicare and Social Security, a story comes along that proves there's a lot of excess spending that could be cut.

But this writer thinks someone, somewhere, is making bank off this insane spending which is why the government has zero interest in ending it.

That needs to change.

All the stuff pointed out by Twitchy fav Oilfield Rando and his Randoland account is a good place to start. 

Like this:

Alaska gets almost no sunlight for half the year. This is insane.

We are governed by clowns.

Not right.

You can't get energy from the sun when there is no sun.

Winter is when people need reliable energy to, you know, keep their homes warm.

Nailed it.

No lies detected.

And our government spends money with ease.

It'll work that time!

So infuriating.

Nothing sponsored by government has ever, ever sparked innovation.

It's maddening, but funny.

