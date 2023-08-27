YES! Michael Shellenberger's thread dismantling Left/media's climate change BS is a must read

Sheriff T.K. Waters comments on the gun debate after the Jacksonville murders
Doug P.  |  9:29 PM on August 27, 2023
meme

As you well know, blaming "climate change" for everything is all the rage. We'll lead off with an example: 

Over the weekend there was another report out of Maui about what contributed to the tragic fires on that island:

But guess what, even that egregious and obvious public policy failure is being blamed on "climate change"

Hawaiian Electric said in a statement that it has “long recognized the unique threats” from climate change and has spent milllons of dollars in response, but did not say whether specific power lines that collapsed in the early moments of the fire were bare.

Is there nothing that public officials can't blame on "climate change"? 

On that topic, Michael Shellenberger had a threat Sunday that drove a stake through the heart of all the attempts on the Left to blame literally everything on "climate change." It starts this way: 

And awaaayy we go...

"They lied" is a key takeaway from almost everything these days. And there's more:

FuzzyChimp

So basically "they lied," and will continue to lie until enough people let them know the jig is up.

Well, the Left will definitely say that arson wouldn't be as damaging if not for climate change. It's unbelievable.

