YES! Michael Shellenberger's thread dismantling Left/media's climate change BS is a must read

As you well know, blaming "climate change" for everything is all the rage. We'll lead off with an example:

Over the weekend there was another report out of Maui about what contributed to the tragic fires on that island:

Maui's electrical grid had many bare metal wires mounted on power poles that were leaning and not up to national standards to withstand high winds, The Associated Press has found. https://t.co/f4F7uwPIAv — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2023

But guess what, even that egregious and obvious public policy failure is being blamed on "climate change":

Hawaiian Electric said in a statement that it has “long recognized the unique threats” from climate change and has spent milllons of dollars in response, but did not say whether specific power lines that collapsed in the early moments of the fire were bare.

Is there nothing that public officials can't blame on "climate change"?

On that topic, Michael Shellenberger had a threat Sunday that drove a stake through the heart of all the attempts on the Left to blame literally everything on "climate change." It starts this way:

The media said climate change, not arson, was behind the fires in Greece. They lied. They have egg on their face now that 160 people have been arrested for arson. pic.twitter.com/XvCC4nwWbi — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 27, 2023

And awaaayy we go...

You can’t trust the media. They lie and then gaslight you later. pic.twitter.com/iN5nQIk6vE — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 27, 2023

They lied about the Great Barrier reef pic.twitter.com/iDbZ8sI7Z6 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 27, 2023

"They lied" is a key takeaway from almost everything these days. And there's more:

They lied about disasters. They’re going down. pic.twitter.com/agZmaRQYW7 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 27, 2023

They lied about emissions pic.twitter.com/JxpBHGNnNP — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 27, 2023

They lied about hurricanes pic.twitter.com/O5L6rpvW9K — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 27, 2023

They lied about heat waves pic.twitter.com/9XnWWwsNYc — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 27, 2023

They lied about floods pic.twitter.com/P7iB9TZfjI — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 27, 2023

And all they do is lie about fires pic.twitter.com/QGkh6DIYia — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 27, 2023

So basically "they lied," and will continue to lie until enough people let them know the jig is up.

Now they'll say that climate change causes arson. — Fringe conformist 🌎 (@pantangeli) August 27, 2023

Well, the Left will definitely say that arson wouldn't be as damaging if not for climate change. It's unbelievable.

