OUCH! It sounds like 'Bidenomics' isn't very popular in Lake Tahoe either

According to the Biden White House, we're currently in the midst of the best economy crafted by the best president the country has ever had:

I came to office determined to change the economic direction of this country and to move from trickle-down economics to my middle out, bottom up vision:



Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/kvOz81iGSO — President Biden (@POTUS) August 25, 2023

And "change the economic direction of the country" he has -- but it's going the wrong way.

As usual, reality doesn't match up with the claims the White House makes, as Biden discovered while venturing out during his most recent vacation. Watch:

Joe Biden just got BOOED.



That’s gotta hurt. pic.twitter.com/8ZwvreNd6x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2023

Biden then took off for more welcoming political climes at the home of the Dem donor billionaire where he's staying, but he was given some boos for the road:

Biden looks confused as he heads back to his vehicle after being relentlessly booed on his vacation in Lake Tahoe.



Today is Biden's 379th vacation day since taking office — 40% of his presidency. pic.twitter.com/xB4xDsSfiN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2023

Ouch!

I actually thought this was fake, it’s not.



Lake Tahoe is more Republican than people think. https://t.co/zLJl8G0xT1 — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) August 25, 2023

It's real. You can hear the boos on C-Span's video as well.

The look on his face...



People waking up. https://t.co/8RnwYl5pDO — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 25, 2023

"Bidenomics" translates the same no matter where you are in the country.

He's in California, mind you. Got the same reaction in Hawaii (but worse.) — Gretchen Keskeys (@gretchenkeskeys) August 26, 2023

The best part is the look on his face when he hears it https://t.co/j1S0XQSfSb — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 25, 2023

That's the sound of people who know Biden has "changed the economic direction of the country" for the worse.

***

