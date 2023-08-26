'Trumpac Shakur'? People react to Dinesh D'Souza's 'unique' take on Trump's mugshot
OUCH! It sounds like 'Bidenomics' isn't very popular in Lake Tahoe either

Doug P.  |  10:19 AM on August 26, 2023
Screenshot from video

According to the Biden White House, we're currently in the midst of the best economy crafted by the best president the country has ever had:

And "change the economic direction of the country" he has -- but it's going the wrong way.

As usual, reality doesn't match up with the claims the White House makes, as Biden discovered while venturing out during his most recent vacation. Watch:

Biden then took off for more welcoming political climes at the home of the Dem donor billionaire where he's staying, but he was given some boos for the road:

Ouch!

It's real. You can hear the boos on C-Span's video as well.

"Bidenomics" translates the same no matter where you are in the country.

That's the sound of people who know Biden has "changed the economic direction of the country" for the worse.

*** 

