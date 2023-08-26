The Rich Men North of Richmond strike back with a parody cover of...
Oliver Anthony Reveals Who He Wrote His Song About

@JoeBiden sets 2023 as a target date & earns a hilarious Community Note

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on August 26, 2023
Twitchy

The @JoeBiden Twitter(X) account is again touting something from the "Inflation Reduction Act," and of course it has nothing to do with reducing inflation. However, it does contain a rather aggressive goal date for a "clean energy" transition:

Nice Community Note! Biden's press office is as good with years as they are at... anything else.

Somebody tell Karine Jean-Pierre (or whoever actually tweeted that) what year it is!

It's easy to lose track of time when you're on permanent vacation.

FuzzyChimp

Senator Mike Lee closes us out with an additional reality check:

If leftists stay in power much longer "doomed" is the correct word.

*** 

