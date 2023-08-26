@JoeBiden sets 2023 as a target date & earns a hilarious Community Note

The @JoeBiden Twitter(X) account is again touting something from the "Inflation Reduction Act," and of course it has nothing to do with reducing inflation. However, it does contain a rather aggressive goal date for a "clean energy" transition:

The Inflation Reduction Act is projected to help triple wind power and increase solar power eightfold, while electricity deployed through the U.S. power grid is expected to be powered by 81% clean energy by 2023. pic.twitter.com/TEC51kTr2Q — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 25, 2023

Nice Community Note! Biden's press office is as good with years as they are at... anything else.

Somebody tell Karine Jean-Pierre (or whoever actually tweeted that) what year it is!

Expected to be powered by 81% by 2023 ??????



I can’t be that stoned https://t.co/IZ9X7v3azU — Henry14 (@henryfangool) August 26, 2023

81% of our power grid will be clean energy by"2023?

Maybe lay off the vacations, you only have a few months to reach that goal, old man https://t.co/dLYVEpb3sL — Ultra-Extreme Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) August 26, 2023

It's easy to lose track of time when you're on permanent vacation.

Hey Joe I don't know if anybody told you but it's already 2023, and you won't even get into high single digit percentages of the amount of electricity that's generated by wind and solar this year.



Or next year. Or in 10 years. Or ever. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) August 26, 2023

Senator Mike Lee closes us out with an additional reality check:

Without reliable sources of baseload power—which you’re constantly eliminating—we’re all doomed. https://t.co/TEUpOCSwvm — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 26, 2023

If leftists stay in power much longer "doomed" is the correct word.

