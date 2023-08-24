John Solomon has a document challenge for Biden adviser claiming he's pushing conspiracy theories

It all started when chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, retweeted this from investigative journalist John Solomon:

New memos undercut Biden-Ukraine narrative that Democrats sold during 2019 impeachment scandal: Joe Biden was urged to give $1 billion loan guarantee before he withheld it to force firing of Ukrainian prosecutor probing son’s company. | Just The News https://t.co/qWlR2X8uAm — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) August 22, 2023

White House spokesman for oversight and investigations and special assistant to President Biden, Ian Sams, attempted to mock and diminish Solomon's reporting using clips from a Daily Beast article:

How far down the conspiracy hole are House Republicans?



Oversight Cmte Chairman @JamesComer is teaming up with a guy whose disinformation was so bad that even Fox News warned against it and ended up firing him.



There’s no low they won’t stoop to to push falsehoods about POTUS. pic.twitter.com/aPYNwqDHGY — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) August 23, 2023

And with that, Solomon suggested a way to settle the matter:

Hey Ian, let’s do a debate. You bring your documents showing Joe Biden’s family didn’t get money from China, confirming he didn’t engage in conversations with Hunter’s partners and proving the laptop was Russian disinformation. I’ll bring my documents from the FBI, State… https://t.co/Hz7yCs8IIa — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) August 23, 2023

What say you, Biden White House? Hello?

Solomon added this:

If you could bring those records from the president’s arrest in South Africa visiting Mandela I’d be glad to be schooled on that too. https://t.co/L7nS45aA8Q — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) August 24, 2023

OOF!

Bringing any records filed under the name "Robert L. Peters" might be helpful as well.

I just don't understand why Biden won't tell the American people the perfectly legal and logical explanation for all of their questions.



I mean, Biden did nothing wrong. It shouldn't be hard to sit down and explain them. https://t.co/Xbmg3CsUIJ — Pinky (@Acme_Laboratory) August 24, 2023

You'd think Team Biden would relish an opportunity to prove a "conspiracy theorist" wrong right to his face.

Using daily beast articles to prove someone wrong won’t fly, bruh. — Bobby D. (@RealSaltySlim) August 24, 2023

The lib media exists to give Democrats an "objective authority" to cite when responding to criticism or allegations.

You’ll have no problem debating him then, right? — Anthony Speziale 🇺🇸 🦅🍊 (@A86Spez) August 24, 2023

We're going to go ahead and guess that nobody in the Biden White House will accept Solomon's challenge.

