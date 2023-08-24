RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion...
John Solomon has a document challenge for Biden adviser claiming he's pushing conspiracy theories

Doug P.  |  11:00 AM on August 24, 2023
Meme/Twitchy

It all started when chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, retweeted this from investigative journalist John Solomon:

White House spokesman for oversight and investigations and special assistant to President Biden, Ian Sams, attempted to mock and diminish Solomon's reporting using clips from a Daily Beast article:

And with that, Solomon suggested a way to settle the matter: 

What say you, Biden White House? Hello?

Solomon added this:

Bringing any records filed under the name "Robert L. Peters" might be helpful as well.

You'd think Team Biden would relish an opportunity to prove a "conspiracy theorist" wrong right to his face.

The lib media exists to give Democrats an "objective authority" to cite when responding to criticism or allegations.

We're going to go ahead and guess that nobody in the Biden White House will accept Solomon's challenge.

*** 

John Solomon says he called secret cell phone # in Biden docs (guess who answered)

House Oversight releases another damning 'follow the money' memo on payments to the Biden family

THIS is what Democrats are trying to hide --> John Solomon's breaking piece on Ukraine and Hunter Biden so VERY telling

***

RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion up to birth' and DAAAMN Sam J.