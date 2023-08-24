For SOME reason Biden's not using title of 'significant piece of legislation' he signed last year

It's been just over a year since President Biden signed a "significant piece of clean energy legislation" into law, and we're starting to think the White House is really hoping we've all forgotten what it was called:

I signed the most significant piece of clean energy legislation—the single largest investment combating the existential threat of climate change anywhere in the world.



Not a single Republican voted for it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 24, 2023

No Republicans voted for it, KJP -- or whoever wrote that -- because it had nothing to do with reducing inflation (quite the contrary if anything) and was loaded with "clean energy" sham spending.

Oh, didn't the law have a name besides "significant piece of legislation"? Yes, it did:

Yeah, didn't you also call it the Inflation Reduction Act to get it passed because you knew it wouldn't otherwise. https://t.co/L692CsU32s — JodahCapashen (@JCapashen) August 24, 2023

But wait - I thought it was an Inflation Reduction Act? — Andy Corwin (@awcorwin) August 24, 2023

They's SO dishonest.

At the time you boasted it was for inflation reduction and that rationale was, of course, doomed to fail. If you change the subject and call it combating climate change, it's still a red herring. No sane person should have voted for it ... or proposed it. — Raleigh Emry (@EmryRaleigh) August 24, 2023

If it was "clean energy" legislation, why was it called The Inflation Reduction Act? Are you saying it will not actually reduce inflation and that name was just to fool us? — Government is never your friend (@Hologram_9) August 24, 2023

It fooled just enough people, apparently.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!