Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far...
Glenn Kessler fact-checking GOP Debate abortion claims goes really really really really WR...
Jen Psaki now claims she doesn't remember a thing Ron DeSantis said last...
The Top Five Craziest Moments From The GOP Debate
Adam Schiff reminds everyone he's the biggest 'Schitt-Head' of ALL vowing to STOP...
Nikki Haley Goes for Vivek Ramaswamy's Throat Over Foreign Policy
Poor, sad, weepy Adam Kinzinger flips OUT when people clapBACK at his attack...
Jenna Ellis shows off her new social media profile pic
LifeNews serves Dems a 5-minute reminder that, yes, they DO support abortion up...
They're so EASY! I totally pissed off Lefty mouth-breathers on the Trump Mug...
And THIS is how it's done! Thomas Massie introduces 1-sentence bill that will...
RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion...
John Solomon has a document challenge for Biden adviser claiming he's pushing conspiracy...
YAAAAAS! Dan Bongino goes straight-fire-scorched-EARTH on pro-maskers and it is freakin' G...

For SOME reason Biden's not using title of 'significant piece of legislation' he signed last year

Doug P.  |  3:24 PM on August 24, 2023
Screenshot / meme

It's been just over a year since President Biden signed a "significant piece of clean energy legislation" into law, and we're starting to think the White House is really hoping we've all forgotten what it was called:

No Republicans voted for it, KJP -- or whoever wrote that -- because it had nothing to do with reducing inflation (quite the contrary if anything) and was loaded with "clean energy" sham spending.

Oh, didn't the law have a name besides "significant piece of legislation"? Yes, it did:

They's SO dishonest.

Recommended

Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far and wide (watch)
Sam J.

It fooled just enough people, apparently.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far and wide (watch)
Sam J.
Glenn Kessler fact-checking GOP Debate abortion claims goes really really really really WRONG and LOL
Sam J.
Adam Schiff reminds everyone he's the biggest 'Schitt-Head' of ALL vowing to STOP anyone helping Trump
Sam J.
Poor, sad, weepy Adam Kinzinger flips OUT when people clapBACK at his attack on DeSantis' service
Sam J.
And THIS is how it's done! Thomas Massie introduces 1-sentence bill that will TOTALLY piss the Left off
Sam J.
RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion up to birth' and DAAAMN
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far and wide (watch) Sam J.