WH comms director says criticism of Biden is over petting a rescue dog & not stopping Calif. storm

Doug P.  |  12:09 PM on August 23, 2023
Screenshot of meme

As predicted, the Biden White House appreciated a narrative assist they got on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program earlier today.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt says this president is getting unfairly attacked and if he could be reached for comment at the billionaire's  Lake Tahoe home where he's staying this week, Biden would no doubt agree: 

Biden's been criticized for petting a rescue dog and not preventing a storm in southern California? Yeah, it seems like they're leaving out some stuff. 

Gaslighting, lies and hoping people believe them instead of their lying eyes and ears is all they've got.

Many don't think Biden's the worst president ever because he petted a rescue dog, White House.

Doug P.

To the fainting couch!

And Biden's cat and Corvette also barely escaped being victims.

*** 

