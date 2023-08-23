WH comms director says criticism of Biden is over petting a rescue dog & not stopping Calif. storm

As predicted, the Biden White House appreciated a narrative assist they got on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program earlier today.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt says this president is getting unfairly attacked and if he could be reached for comment at the billionaire's Lake Tahoe home where he's staying this week, Biden would no doubt agree:

There’s a rightwing media ecosystem that says everyday whatever @POTUS is doing is wrong or runs bad faith interpretations of events. This week they attacked him for petting a rescue dog and not having the godly power to prevent a storm from entering CA. Look at the source. https://t.co/cxIJZDiJvt — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) August 23, 2023

Biden's been criticized for petting a rescue dog and not preventing a storm in southern California? Yeah, it seems like they're leaving out some stuff.

Not sure if it's possible to be more out of touch than anyone in the White House.



Remarkably dense and obtuse. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 23, 2023

Gaslighting, lies and hoping people believe them instead of their lying eyes and ears is all they've got.

Biden is back on vacation. His second in two weeks. https://t.co/VLHjywZAjd pic.twitter.com/UFztgDoobW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 23, 2023

Many don't think Biden's the worst president ever because he petted a rescue dog, White House.

Imagine the media constantly trashing the President and running bad faith interpretations of events. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 23, 2023

To the fainting couch!

Biden is the real victim in all of this. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 23, 2023

And Biden's cat and Corvette also barely escaped being victims.

