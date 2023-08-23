NBC journo gives reason 'MAGA World' doesn't believe Biden got 81 million votes

The lib media is coming to President Biden's rescue yet again after his trip to Maui where he reminded people who have lost everything that he nearly lost his cat and Corvette because of a small fire that was confined to his kitchen 19 years ago.

No, the video circulating of Biden sleeping during the Maui fire memorial is not real https://t.co/0eXcpnq0aL by @David_Ingram — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) August 23, 2023

For the record, the NBC News story doesn't say the video "is not real," just that it is a lower-resolution version:

Higher-resolution video from the nonpartisan network C-SPAN shows that Biden looked downward for about 10 seconds while he was seated at a table. In the video, Biden watches someone who’s speaking, coughs, looks downward and then nods in agreement with the speaker. Then he looks up again. He later delivered a speech to the same audience. The higher-resolution video shows that Biden kept his eyes open for most of the time he was looking downward. His open eyes aren’t clearly visible in the lower-quality videos.

Hey, the media spin would be exactly the same if the video showed Trump nodding off, right? Yeah, no.

In any case, another NBC reporter said that seeing too many "misleading or edited clips" of Biden is why so many people have trouble believing he got 81 million votes:

One reason MAGA world can't believe Biden won 81 million votes is that these misleading or edited clips of him spread like wildfire in their favored media spaces. Sort of like if all you ever saw of George W. Bush were "Bushisms" clips online the early 2000s would not make sense. https://t.co/RmS3SqM87t — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 23, 2023

"Like wildfire" aside, perhaps it's got more to do with the fact that people have seen and heard Joe Biden for decades and that's a reason for skepticism.

Oh, yeah, THAT'S the reason.



Whatever you gotta tell yourself. https://t.co/Y9LMrfDBXV — 操る人形使いＷＩＬＨＥＬＭ (@senvivaviro) August 23, 2023

I mean - except the video is clearly real and he's clearly dozing off - and it's happened multiple other times. — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) August 23, 2023

Remember the "Bushisms"?

Who was responsible for “Bushisms” again? https://t.co/mwD35SVTkW — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 23, 2023

Hey you're starting to figure out how we ended up here. https://t.co/MMy0e1ZkH1 pic.twitter.com/gZ7DOgcSjL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 23, 2023

If only they taught self-awareness in journalism school (and actual journalism as well).

Also it's obvious why many "journalists" are laser-focused on claims that Biden fell asleep:

One reason NBC is focusing on whether or not Biden fell asleep is so they don’t have to address the fact that he compared almost losing his corvette to 100s of kids being burned alive while alone in their house. https://t.co/B0LyF7PlMv — Marty (@martyguthrie) August 23, 2023

Bingo.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!