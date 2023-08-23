NBC journo gives reason 'MAGA World' doesn't believe Biden got 81 million votes

James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by...
Doug P.  |  4:26 PM on August 23, 2023
Screen Cap/CNN

The lib media is coming to President Biden's rescue yet again after his trip to Maui where he reminded people who have lost everything that he nearly lost his cat and Corvette because of a small fire that was confined to his kitchen 19 years ago.

For the record, the NBC News story doesn't say the video "is not real," just that it is a lower-resolution version:

Higher-resolution video from the nonpartisan network C-SPAN shows that Biden looked downward for about 10 seconds while he was seated at a table. In the video, Biden watches someone who’s speaking, coughs, looks downward and then nods in agreement with the speaker. Then he looks up again. He later delivered a speech to the same audience. 

The higher-resolution video shows that Biden kept his eyes open for most of the time he was looking downward. His open eyes aren’t clearly visible in the lower-quality videos. 

Hey, the media spin would be exactly the same if the video showed Trump nodding off, right? Yeah, no.

In any case, another NBC reporter said that seeing too many "misleading or edited clips" of Biden is why so many people have trouble believing he got 81 million votes:

"Like wildfire" aside, perhaps it's got more to do with the fact that people have seen and heard Joe Biden for decades and that's a reason for skepticism.

Remember the "Bushisms"?

If only they taught self-awareness in journalism school (and actual journalism as well).

Also it's obvious why many "journalists" are laser-focused on claims that Biden fell asleep:

Bingo.

*** 

