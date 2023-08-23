'You've assaulted us!' Climate protesters anger attendees at Dem governor's Nantucket fundraiser

Rachel Bitecofer claims creator of 'Libs of Tik Tok' will be next SOS...
Doug P.  |  12:57 PM on August 23, 2023
Sarah D.

One of those "pass the popcorn" moments occurred yesterday after a merry band of "end fossil fuel" nut cases who almost certainly didn't use sailboats to get to Nantucket had a vocal protest at a fundraiser attended by the Democrat governor of Massachusetts:

Maura Healey’s first visit to Nantucket as Massachusetts Governor took an unexpected turn after a group of climate protesters showed up at the fundraiser she was attending and interrupted her speech.

A group called “Climate Defiance” posted a video to X that shows members demanding Gov. Healey and others in attendance to ban new fossil fuel projects.

You can hear people chanting, “End fossil fuels, Maura, end fossil fuels!”

After members attempted to shut down the fundraiser and exchanged words with some of the attendees, the group was escorted off the property.

"Exchanged words"? Yeah, you might say that.

Watch:

"You've assaulted us," said one fundraiser attendee. The lefty-on-lefty rhetorical violence is off the chain there!

justmindy

The Dems created loons like that so we hope they enjoy their time together.

