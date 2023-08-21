Scientist's thread taking 'climate scam' and its obnoxious 'chicken littles' APART is stra...
Mock-worthy CNN analysis explains how conservatives have tarnished words like 'woke' and '...
And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR,...
Bro, WHAT?! Social worker running for PA Congress tweets DUMBEST thing maybe EVER...
David Hogg accidentally makes a case FOR the Second Amendment debating the legal...
YAAAS! Babylon Bee dunks on Biden AND Hawaii official focused on equity in...
HA! James Woods ‘thanks’ Elon Musk as only HE can for making his...
KA-POW! Cuccinelli BLASTS Kasie Hunt over deceptively edited DeSantis 'listless vessels' v...
'Americans deserve better': Sen. Bill Hagerty hammers the Biden admin about inflation
Dear Media, Kindly shove that new COVID variant where the sun don't SHINE...
Miranda Devine shares DAMNING evidence Hunter Biden was involved in Trump's Ukraine impeac...
Funny because it's TRUE: Roseanne Barr takes Biden apart in one brutally BRILLIANT...
WTAF?! Elon Musk pisses off even his BIGGEST supporters with ugly tweet to...
WOW: New emails show Biden was using his alias to carry out all...

Hawaii's Dem governor points a finger at climate change and nobody's having it

Doug P.  |  10:27 AM on August 21, 2023
Meme screenshot

Based on what we know so far, the tragic wildfires on Maui have shown us that nobody who puts a primary focus on "equity" when making their decisions should ever be put in charge of anything. Unfortunately, a public official on Maui focused on "equity" was one of those people in charge:

On the day after the fire, the West Maui Land Co. Inc. sent a letter to Deputy Director M. Kaleo Manuel of the Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management, or CWRM, describing the events and communication problems that resulted in delaying the diversion of streams to fill reservoirs with water being made available to fight the fire….

According to the letter, although the initial fire was contained at 9 a.m., there were reports of fallen power lines, fierce winds, outages and low reservoir levels, prompting the company to reach out to the commission to request approval to divert more water from streams so it could store as much water as possible for fire control.

Instead of approving the request, CWRM asked the company whether the Maui Fire Department had requested permission to dip into the reservoirs and directed it to first inquire with the downstream user to ensure that his loi and other uses would not be impacted by a temporary reduction of water supply.

It reportedly took several hours for that request for water to be approved. By then it was too late.

Recommended

And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread
Sam J.

You probably could have predicted what would happen next.

The governor of Hawaii is playing the "always be closing" game when it comes to pushing the Left's climate change agenda and never letting a crisis go to waste: 

Via Fox News:

Climate change "amplified" the failures of officials to act properly on the Maui wildfires, Hawaii Democratic Gov. Josh Green suggested on Sunday. 

While appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation," Green discussed what some people have considered critical mistakes by both local officials and private companies regarding the disaster. Though Green acknowledged failures in decisions made "in the moment" by these actors, he also remarked that these mistakes were aggravated by climate change.

We shouldn't be surprised by that, and won't be surprised if President Biden makes the same connection when he visits Maui today.

In reality, if anything is to blame for the horrendous tragedy, here it is:

The Left's climate change mitigation measures end up creating the conditions for bad things to happen and in return the Left blames climate change and uses that to call for more measures to mitigate climate change. What a self-perpetuating circle of madness.

Will there be any accountability, or will the ultimate "solution" so this tragedy never happens again just be more of what contributed to it in the first place?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread
Sam J.
Scientist's thread taking 'climate scam' and its obnoxious 'chicken littles' APART is straight-FIRE
Sam J.
Bro, WHAT?! Social worker running for PA Congress tweets DUMBEST thing maybe EVER about gov. spending
Sam J.
David Hogg accidentally makes a case FOR the Second Amendment debating the legal voting age and ROFL
Sam J.
YAAAS! Babylon Bee dunks on Biden AND Hawaii official focused on equity in one perfectly BRUTAL tweet
Sam J.
HA! James Woods ‘thanks’ Elon Musk as only HE can for making his point about blocking FOR him
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread Sam J.