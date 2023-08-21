Hawaii's Dem governor points a finger at climate change and nobody's having it

Based on what we know so far, the tragic wildfires on Maui have shown us that nobody who puts a primary focus on "equity" when making their decisions should ever be put in charge of anything. Unfortunately, a public official on Maui focused on "equity" was one of those people in charge:

On the day after the fire, the West Maui Land Co. Inc. sent a letter to Deputy Director M. Kaleo Manuel of the Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management, or CWRM, describing the events and communication problems that resulted in delaying the diversion of streams to fill reservoirs with water being made available to fight the fire…. According to the letter, although the initial fire was contained at 9 a.m., there were reports of fallen power lines, fierce winds, outages and low reservoir levels, prompting the company to reach out to the commission to request approval to divert more water from streams so it could store as much water as possible for fire control. Instead of approving the request, CWRM asked the company whether the Maui Fire Department had requested permission to dip into the reservoirs and directed it to first inquire with the downstream user to ensure that his loi and other uses would not be impacted by a temporary reduction of water supply.

It reportedly took several hours for that request for water to be approved. By then it was too late.

Hawaii official concerned with ‘equity’ delayed releasing water for more than 5 hours as wildfires raged: report https://t.co/Ar2BCeqn0i pic.twitter.com/HucejVHNTg — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2023

You probably could have predicted what would happen next.

The governor of Hawaii is playing the "always be closing" game when it comes to pushing the Left's climate change agenda and never letting a crisis go to waste:

'THINGS ARE CHANGING': Hawaii governor says global warming 'amplified’ human error in deadly Maui fires. https://t.co/Ni8XREnq2H pic.twitter.com/WCWHXB8oXj — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 21, 2023

Via Fox News:

Climate change "amplified" the failures of officials to act properly on the Maui wildfires, Hawaii Democratic Gov. Josh Green suggested on Sunday. While appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation," Green discussed what some people have considered critical mistakes by both local officials and private companies regarding the disaster. Though Green acknowledged failures in decisions made "in the moment" by these actors, he also remarked that these mistakes were aggravated by climate change.

We shouldn't be surprised by that, and won't be surprised if President Biden makes the same connection when he visits Maui today.

It’s really remarkable the extent to which the modern left has replaced theological concepts like Satan with climate change. https://t.co/7DqcKV3Ks0 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 21, 2023

It’s everywhere, it’s responsible for all bad things including the moral failures of mankind, and it can only be defeated by unyielding devotion to the Greater Cause. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 21, 2023

In reality, if anything is to blame for the horrendous tragedy, here it is:

The Maui wildfires were caused not by climate change but rather the cult of climate change https://t.co/emJW0VC2HY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2023

The Left's climate change mitigation measures end up creating the conditions for bad things to happen and in return the Left blames climate change and uses that to call for more measures to mitigate climate change. What a self-perpetuating circle of madness.

Climate change is an active power line during a windstorm now. What CAN'T climate change do? — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) August 21, 2023

water puts out fire pic.twitter.com/dDJtnx38MX — Magic Man (@hellinoisdotcom) August 21, 2023

You start with pre set narrative. Human made Climate Change, then bend whatever facts are provided into set narrative no matter what sort of contortions and gymnastics are required. — Bel Aves (@BelAves) August 21, 2023

High-intensity fires are primarily caused by excess live fuels and mismanagement, not climate change or global warming.



The sooner people realize this, then Hawaii officials can be held accountable for poor response time and negligence invited by their preservationist policies. https://t.co/IKUqeZRfef — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 21, 2023

Will there be any accountability, or will the ultimate "solution" so this tragedy never happens again just be more of what contributed to it in the first place?

