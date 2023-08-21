DHS Secretary's admission about school 'explains a lot about the current border numbers'

Cancel culture trying to 'cancel' Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls'? Well, they can kiss...
Doug P.  |  3:08 PM on August 21, 2023
meme

Department of Homeland (in)Security Alejandro Mayorkas has finally said something that makes total sense, and here it is:

NOW it all makes sense to Townhall's Katie Pavlich and others:

It was nice of Mayorkas to help explain part of the reason we're seeing the results of lax border security.

There's only about five people in that picture, according to a Mayorkas estimate.

Every now and then somebody in this administration tells the truth and then all the rest makes total sense.

*** 

Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency over illegal immigrants

And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread Sam J.