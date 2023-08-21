DHS Secretary's admission about school 'explains a lot about the current border numbers'

Department of Homeland (in)Security Alejandro Mayorkas has finally said something that makes total sense, and here it is:

NOW it all makes sense to Townhall's Katie Pavlich and others:

This explains a lot about the current border numbers https://t.co/w8tmhP3FuK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 21, 2023

It was nice of Mayorkas to help explain part of the reason we're seeing the results of lax border security.

It’s showing — bossbabymom1 (@bossbabymom1) August 21, 2023

There's only about five people in that picture, according to a Mayorkas estimate.

No wonder he doesn’t know how many illegals are crossing. https://t.co/ZAwpTiUZkB — Jason (@kirkman_jasonk) August 21, 2023

Every now and then somebody in this administration tells the truth and then all the rest makes total sense.

***

***

