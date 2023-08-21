Bill Mitchell DRAGGED for showing TRUE COLORS and seizing on unfounded rumor of...
WH spox says Biden will remind Maui residents he's 'been there since day...
FINISH HIM! Sage Steele DROPS Marc Lamont Hill for his thoughtless, snide biracial/sellout...
Media spotted going easy on 'no comment' Biden during a disaster (compare/contrast with...
Scientist's thread taking 'climate scam' and its obnoxious 'chicken littles' APART is stra...
Mock-worthy CNN analysis explains how conservatives have tarnished words like 'woke' and '...
And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR,...
Bro, WHAT?! Social worker running for PA Congress tweets DUMBEST thing maybe EVER...
Hawaii's Dem governor points a finger at climate change and nobody's having it
David Hogg accidentally makes a case FOR the Second Amendment debating the legal...
YAAAS! Babylon Bee dunks on Biden AND Hawaii official focused on equity in...
HA! James Woods ‘thanks’ Elon Musk as only HE can for making his...
KA-POW! Cuccinelli BLASTS Kasie Hunt over deceptively edited DeSantis 'listless vessels' v...
'Americans deserve better': Sen. Bill Hagerty hammers the Biden admin about inflation

Dana Loesch obliterates POTUS account's preaching about 'gun safety' laws

Doug P.  |  1:31 PM on August 21, 2023

Another day brought with it more calls on Congress to pass "gun safety" laws. Why Biden didn't call for these steps during his first two years as president when the Dems had full control of Congress is anybody's guess, but NOW there should be more "commonsense gun safety laws":

Considering the favors Biden is attempting to allow the two-tiered justice system to deliver to his son, Dana Loesch had seen and heard enough:

"Commonsense gun safety laws," such as making it illegal to lie on a federal background check form and dump a gun in a trash can near a store? That's already been done, Mr. President. The POTUS account and whoever publishes to it (we know one of those people is Karine Jean-Pierre) is as shameless as ever.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread
Sam J.
Bill Mitchell DRAGGED for showing TRUE COLORS and seizing on unfounded rumor of Trump's health problems
Sam J.
FINISH HIM! Sage Steele DROPS Marc Lamont Hill for his thoughtless, snide biracial/sellout comment
Sam J.
WH spox says Biden will remind Maui residents he's 'been there since day 1'
Doug P.
Scientist's thread taking 'climate scam' and its obnoxious 'chicken littles' APART is straight-FIRE
Sam J.
Bro, WHAT?! Social worker running for PA Congress tweets DUMBEST thing maybe EVER about gov. spending
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread Sam J.