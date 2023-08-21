Dana Loesch obliterates POTUS account's preaching about 'gun safety' laws

Another day brought with it more calls on Congress to pass "gun safety" laws. Why Biden didn't call for these steps during his first two years as president when the Dems had full control of Congress is anybody's guess, but NOW there should be more "commonsense gun safety laws":

Yes, there's a right to bear arms.



But our kids and educators also have the right to live freely without fearing for their lives in a classroom.



It’s time for Congress to pass commonsense gun safety laws. pic.twitter.com/wc0fOn4bDl — President Biden (@POTUS) August 20, 2023

Considering the favors Biden is attempting to allow the two-tiered justice system to deliver to his son, Dana Loesch had seen and heard enough:

Imagine if a criminal got ahold of the illegally purchased gun that your son’s sister-in-law-lover dumped in a trash can directly across the street from a school. https://t.co/4wWXqmYkVW — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 20, 2023

"Commonsense gun safety laws," such as making it illegal to lie on a federal background check form and dump a gun in a trash can near a store? That's already been done, Mr. President. The POTUS account and whoever publishes to it (we know one of those people is Karine Jean-Pierre) is as shameless as ever.

***

