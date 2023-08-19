Biden says 'America First' policies made the country weaker
Riley Gaines 'didn't say a word' in this video but says TikTok removed it anyway

Doug P.  |  12:53 PM on August 19, 2023
Meme screenshot

A lot of social media users have had things they've said on certain platforms removed under the excuse of violating community standards, but Riley Gaines found out that users can have their videos removed even though they didn't say a word:

Apparently silently eating with an occasional nod of the head is a violation of TikTok's community standards now? Who knew!?

Gaines posted the same video to Twitter(X) earlier this month:

That's so hilarious, and apparently it angered somebody, which of course is not unexpected.

Excellent work!

Yep, Orwell nailed it yet again:

From face + crime. as part of the Newspeak in his novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, where it refers to the act of having a facial expression indicating an unacceptable state of mind.

The horror!

Related:

Riley Gaines says professor who wants children exposed to adult genitalia is 'deranged'

Riley Gaines takes man claiming to be a lesbian APART for mansplaining lesbianism and BOOM

