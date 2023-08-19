Riley Gaines 'didn't say a word' in this video but says TikTok removed it anyway

A lot of social media users have had things they've said on certain platforms removed under the excuse of violating community standards, but Riley Gaines found out that users can have their videos removed even though they didn't say a word:

This video just got removed from my tik tok for violating community guidelines but I literally didn't say a word 😭😂 https://t.co/Fgadqq9fpR — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 18, 2023

Apparently silently eating with an occasional nod of the head is a violation of TikTok's community standards now? Who knew!?

Gaines posted the same video to Twitter(X) earlier this month:

That's so hilarious, and apparently it angered somebody, which of course is not unexpected.

Perfectly done at every level — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 19, 2023

Excellent work!

How did I miss this? 🤣🤣🤣 This was done perfectly, too! https://t.co/k9Ku3svphc — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 19, 2023

Riley Gaines committed what George Orwell called a "Facecrime" in his book 1984.

Perhaps the best book ever? https://t.co/CaNtYdrxB9 — Thomas Sowell, The Genius of... (@AlanWolan) August 19, 2023

Yep, Orwell nailed it yet again:

From face + crime. as part of the Newspeak in his novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, where it refers to the act of having a facial expression indicating an unacceptable state of mind.

The horror!

