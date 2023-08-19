'The Squad' has spent $1.2 million of campaign funds on private security
Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to turn off the replies

Doug P.  |  4:16 PM on August 19, 2023
AngieArtist

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten usually shuts off the replies to her tweets, but for some reason, she shared a "must read" from the Washington Post and forgot to do that. 

That worked out well for some people wanting to weigh in.

The hot take Weingarten shared explains why "democracy is cracking" (spoiler: the Constitution seems to be getting in the way):

This person is the head of a teachers' union:

Here's one way, according to the WaPo report, that the Constitution is screwing things up: 

A new Washington Post analysis found that four of the nine current justices on the Supreme Court were confirmed by senators who represent a minority of the U.S. population. Since 1998, Republicans have had a majority in the Senate a total of 12 years but did not during that time represent more than half the nation’s population, The Post’s analysis of population data and Senate composition shows. 

The Post also found that during Trump’s presidency, 43 percent of all judicial and governmental nominees were confirmed by senators representing a minority of the population. Under President Biden, not quite 5 percent of nominees were confirmed by senators representing a minority of the population.

Maui tragedy proves nobody who puts 'equity' first should be in charge of ANYTHING... EVER
Doug P.

But at least...

Uh oh! Pass the popcorn...

Remember when they supported Biden because he respects our "cherished norms and institutions"? Now people like Weingarten are whining about the Constitution.

The quote tweets continue the reality checks for and about Weingarten:

It's a sad, sad situation that a teachers' union president needs to be forced to watch Schoolhouse Rock.

The ratio is strong with this one, that's for sure!

*** 

