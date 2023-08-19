Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to turn off the replies

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten usually shuts off the replies to her tweets, but for some reason, she shared a "must read" from the Washington Post and forgot to do that.

That worked out well for some people wanting to weigh in.

The hot take Weingarten shared explains why "democracy is cracking" (spoiler: the Constitution seems to be getting in the way):

American democracy is cracking. These forces help explain why.- must read https://t.co/x8ZDBhAFA0 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) August 19, 2023

This person is the head of a teachers' union:

You didn’t read it, did you Randi? Because if you had, you’d realize how completely wrong it is.



No wonder our children fail under the likes of union leaders such as yourself. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 19, 2023

Civics isn't your thing, is it?



Hell, Schoolhouse Rock would have explained things for you in five minutes. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 19, 2023

Here's one way, according to the WaPo report, that the Constitution is screwing things up:

A new Washington Post analysis found that four of the nine current justices on the Supreme Court were confirmed by senators who represent a minority of the U.S. population. Since 1998, Republicans have had a majority in the Senate a total of 12 years but did not during that time represent more than half the nation’s population, The Post’s analysis of population data and Senate composition shows. The Post also found that during Trump’s presidency, 43 percent of all judicial and governmental nominees were confirmed by senators representing a minority of the population. Under President Biden, not quite 5 percent of nominees were confirmed by senators representing a minority of the population.

But at least...

You forgot to shut off replies 🤡 — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 🐊 (@jhawk4life) August 19, 2023

Uh oh! Pass the popcorn...

Another bunch—the powerful head of the nation’s largest teachers union—angry they no longer own the Supreme Court. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) August 19, 2023

Remember when they supported Biden because he respects our "cherished norms and institutions"? Now people like Weingarten are whining about the Constitution.

We live in a representative republic. True democracies don’t work any better than communism, which is why no one uses them. — BeachBum (@beachbumglum) August 19, 2023

The quote tweets continue the reality checks for and about Weingarten:

It’s terrifying someone so ignorant of the basic fundamentals of our government leads the teacher’s union. https://t.co/9Er9TdkZiX — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 19, 2023

President of the American Federation of Teachers shares piece as a “must read” despite it being grossly incompetent, failing to grasp even the most simple of concepts foundational to our system.



True representation of American public education, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/ToxSYOB2wD — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 19, 2023

This is nothing but institutionalized stupidity. Shameful… https://t.co/qpIoKtT5vn — Sigh... (@JimmyHallTX) August 19, 2023

It's a sad, sad situation that a teachers' union president needs to be forced to watch Schoolhouse Rock.

4 hours, 6 likes.



Nobody's buying your garbage. — 𝕏 the state run media detector (@PhillyToMaine) August 19, 2023

The ratio is strong with this one, that's for sure!

