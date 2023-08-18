Jen Psaki (from the party that won't define 'woman') says Right is in minority on cultural issues

The gaslighting continued on MSNBC when former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that the party that believes there are two genders, can define "woman" and doesn't want adult material on middle school library shelves are on the crazy side of the cultural debate:

MSNBC’s/Biden Admin’s ⁦@jrpsaki⁩: Republicans are out of touch with the public with all these “crazy whack-a-doo cultural debates” pic.twitter.com/heXVY4Jzse — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2023

The numbers just don't support that claim (yes, Psaki's still lying -- a shocker we know) but we'll get to that in a second.

Yeah, those crazy Republicans who want sex changes on five-year-olds and dudes in girl's locker rooms. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 18, 2023

Here's just one example that shows Psaki's on the "out-of-touch" side:

More Americans than before oppose transgender athletes competing in sports that align with their gender identity and say transitioning genders is “morally wrong,” according to a report from Gallup released Monday. The survey — conducted from May 1 to May 24 via telephone interviews with roughly 1,000 adults living in the U.S. — found that 69% of people say that transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete on sports teams that correspond with the sex they were assigned at birth, compared with 62% in 2021. It also shows that a slightly higher share of Americans, 55%, consider “changing one’s gender” to be more “morally wrong” than in 2021, when it was 51%.

And that's from NBC News, not some Right-leaning website.

And if anyone knows about "crazy whack-a-doo" culture, it would be the party that refers to women as "egg producers."



Right, Jenn? https://t.co/xm9j5ALr87 — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) August 18, 2023

The Dems are in the minority in their support of these 'whack a doodle' cultural fights.

They went after people's kids.

Heaven forbid the GOP pushes back. https://t.co/dMVMfXMtGg — MizDonna (@donwill94062871) August 18, 2023

Americans, your God fearing, family loving, "crazy whack-a-doo culture" is out of touch... https://t.co/RoOacEy1bf — RookieUmpire (@RookieUmpire) August 18, 2023

How dare "whack-a-doo" mothers and fathers not want a drag queen reading their little kids p*rn in school!

If wanting to protect women and children from the radical trans ideology is "whack-a-doo" then this country is in more trouble than I thought. #WokeMindVirus https://t.co/OH9hminWlk — Yaffee (@Yaffee) August 18, 2023

For Psaki, the "whack-a-doo" call is coming from inside her own house.

***

