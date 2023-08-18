Hunter Biden's lawyer explains why foreigners were paying him millions and try not to laugh

We'll kick this off with the latest news this week as it pertains to allegations of Biden family corruption.

House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer has sent a letter to the National Archives seeking more information about a pseudonym that it appears then VP Joe Biden was using in some emails. Here's part of that letter (emphasis ours):

The Committee seeks unrestricted special access under the PRA to Case Number 2023- 0022-F, entitled “Email Messages To and/or From Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden related to Burisma and Ukraine,” which has been published on NARA’s website.1 These records have been redacted for public release pursuant to the PRA and FOIA. For example, an email bearing the subject “Friday Schedule Card,” is withheld in part under a “P6” and “b(6)” restrictions, denoting personal information regarding the subject under the PRA and FOIA respectively. Attached to this email, and made available on the NARA website, is a document that indicates at 9:00 a.m. on May 27, 2016, Vice President Biden took a call with the president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko. It is concerning to the Committee, however, that this document was sent to “Robert L. Peters”—a pseudonym the Committee has identified as then VicePresident Biden. Additionally, the Committee questions why the then-Vice President’s son, Hunter Biden—and only Hunter Biden—was copied on this email to then-Vice President Biden.

Nothing to see here!

There are countless other examples that indicate that Hunter Biden's overseas dealing were in fact a "family business" and that Joe Biden was "the big guy."

But Hunter Biden's lawyer can explain... kind of. This video (via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott) comes with a beverage warning:

Hunter Biden attorney: “He’s a capable, educated, experienced person,” that’s why foreigners were paying him millions. pic.twitter.com/DtTNpizTJh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2023

Haha!

Ok, whatever dude.

"...that's too complicated to try to explain..." - here we go, Hunter is a brilliant individual and you serfs just don't live in his orbit.



And he did it all while addicted to crack... — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) August 18, 2023

Experienced in hookers, crack, money laundering, naked selfies and sleeping with his dead brother’s wife..and her sister..at the same time 🤡 — Michelle Snyder (@mrjrsnyder1) August 18, 2023

And being the smartest man Joe Biden knows!

They're really going for "Hunter was hired because he was the most qualified person" https://t.co/KGhCwxAfqE — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 18, 2023

Yep, that's what he said.

Gee, how did Hunter get to be VP of a bank and sit in the board of Amtrak? https://t.co/IXCBfxUpFA — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 18, 2023

By the way, is it just us or does it seem like Hunter's painting career ended rather quickly after it was reported who was buying his "art"?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!