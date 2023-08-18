Sorry, but if they come for Judy Garland, they come for ALL of...
WATCH Robert L. Peters (sorry, our bad) Biden SMIRK as he 'politely' kicks...
David vs. Goliath: Big Government's War on an Amish Farmer
Elon Musk talks about removing Twitter/X's block feature and YIKES, it does NOT...
Glenn Greenwald gets medieval taking the Left's 'new American hero' Dan Goldman APART...
Jen Psaki (from the party that won't define 'woman') says Right is in...
Laughs in TEXAN: Eric Adams says Illegal aliens have been 'unjustly dropped in...
'GORILLA' warfare? Handlers baffled as zoo apes seem addicted to videos on guest's...
People are a bit creeped out (for multiple reasons) by latest example of...
Are you not entertained? Trump may turn himself in DURING the GOP Debate
Matt Walsh calls down the THUNDER on Ohio Right to Life for allegedly...
Gen Z Biden fanboy proves voting age SHOULD be at least 21 with...
Elizabeth Warren takes a swing at those who've 'rigged the rules' & accidentally...
Woman Max Miller shamed for tweet PRAISING Jesus loses job at pro-life org...

Hunter Biden's lawyer explains why foreigners were paying him millions and try not to laugh

Doug P.  |  1:36 PM on August 18, 2023

We'll kick this off with the latest news this week as it pertains to allegations of Biden family corruption. 

House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer has sent a letter to the National Archives seeking more information about a pseudonym that it appears then VP Joe Biden was using in some emails. Here's part of that letter (emphasis ours): 

The Committee seeks unrestricted special access under the PRA to Case Number 2023- 0022-F, entitled “Email Messages To and/or From Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden related to Burisma and Ukraine,” which has been published on NARA’s website.1 These records have been redacted for public release pursuant to the PRA and FOIA. For example, an email bearing the subject “Friday Schedule Card,” is withheld in part under a “P6” and “b(6)” restrictions, denoting personal information regarding the subject under the PRA and FOIA respectively. Attached to this email, and made available on the NARA website, is a document that indicates at 9:00 a.m. on May 27, 2016, Vice President Biden took a call with the president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko. It is concerning to the Committee, however, that this document was sent to “Robert L. Peters”—a pseudonym the Committee has identified as then VicePresident Biden. Additionally, the Committee questions why the then-Vice President’s son, Hunter Biden—and only Hunter Biden—was copied on this email to then-Vice President Biden.

Recommended

Glenn Greenwald gets medieval taking the Left's 'new American hero' Dan Goldman APART (in just 1 tweet!)
Sam J.

Nothing to see here!

There are countless other examples that indicate that Hunter Biden's overseas dealing were in fact a "family business" and that Joe Biden was "the big guy."

But Hunter Biden's lawyer can explain... kind of. This video (via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott) comes with a beverage warning: 

Haha! 

Ok, whatever dude.

And being the smartest man Joe Biden knows!

Yep, that's what he said.

By the way, is it just us or does it seem like Hunter's painting career ended rather quickly after it was reported who was buying his "art"?

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Glenn Greenwald gets medieval taking the Left's 'new American hero' Dan Goldman APART (in just 1 tweet!)
Sam J.
WATCH Robert L. Peters (sorry, our bad) Biden SMIRK as he 'politely' kicks media OUT at Camp David
Sam J.
Elon Musk talks about removing Twitter/X's block feature and YIKES, it does NOT go well, like at all
Sam J.
Matt Walsh calls down the THUNDER on Ohio Right to Life for allegedly FIRING woman for pro-Jesus tweet
Sam J.
David vs. Goliath: Big Government's War on an Amish Farmer
Twitchy Staff
Laughs in TEXAN: Eric Adams says Illegal aliens have been 'unjustly dropped in the laps of NYC residents'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Glenn Greenwald gets medieval taking the Left's 'new American hero' Dan Goldman APART (in just 1 tweet!) Sam J.