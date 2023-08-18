Here's what Trump will reportedly be doing during the GOP debate on Fox News

A bit of breaking news for you on this fine Friday afternoon, and it comes via the New York Times.

Next Wednesday night, former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump reportedly won't be taking questions from Fox News moderators during the Republican debate, but he will be taking questions from a former Fox News host:

Breaking News: Donald Trump plans to skip the first Republican primary debate for an interview with Tucker Carlson, people briefed on the matter said. It's an affront both to the Republican National Committee and to Fox News, which is hosting the event. https://t.co/46TyExl5Rh — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 18, 2023

From the NY Times:

Former President Donald J. Trump plans to upstage the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday by sitting for an online interview with the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to multiple people briefed on the matter. In the past 24 hours, Mr. Trump has told people close to him that he has made up his mind and will skip the debate in Milwaukee, according to two of the people briefed on the matter.

Again, this is a New York Times report and things could change, but it seems that Trump has made it pretty clear he won't be at the GOP debate.

“Until earlier this week, Mr. Trump had been giving people the impression he was considering a last-minute surprise appearance at the debate on Wednesday” https://t.co/t4dIK7LiHl — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 18, 2023

As always, "stay tuned!"

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!