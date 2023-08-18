Breakout star Oliver Anthony won't be a 'rich man' as he rejects $8...
'It's a two man race'! Ted Cruz has THOUGHTS on the upcoming GOP...
Hunter Biden's lawyer explains why foreigners were paying him millions and try not...
Sorry, but if they come for Judy Garland, they come for ALL of...
WATCH Robert L. Peters (sorry, our bad) Biden SMIRK as he 'politely' kicks...
David vs. Goliath: Big Government's War on an Amish Farmer
Elon Musk talks about removing Twitter/X's block feature and YIKES, it does NOT...
Glenn Greenwald gets medieval taking the Left's 'new American hero' Dan Goldman APART...
Jen Psaki (from the party that won't define 'woman') says Right is in...
Laughs in TEXAN: Eric Adams says Illegal aliens have been 'unjustly dropped in...
'GORILLA' warfare? Handlers baffled as zoo apes seem addicted to videos on guest's...
People are a bit creeped out (for multiple reasons) by latest example of...
Are you not entertained? Trump may turn himself in DURING the GOP Debate
Matt Walsh calls down the THUNDER on Ohio Right to Life for allegedly...

Here's what Trump will reportedly be doing during the GOP debate on Fox News

Doug P.  |  1:52 PM on August 18, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

A bit of breaking news for you on this fine Friday afternoon, and it comes via the New York Times.

Next Wednesday night, former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump reportedly won't be taking questions from Fox News moderators during the Republican debate, but he will be taking questions from a former Fox News host:

From the NY Times

Former President Donald J. Trump plans to upstage the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday by sitting for an online interview with the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to multiple people briefed on the matter. 

In the past 24 hours, Mr. Trump has told people close to him that he has made up his mind and will skip the debate in Milwaukee, according to two of the people briefed on the matter.

Again, this is a New York Times report and things could change, but it seems that Trump has made it pretty clear he won't be at the GOP debate. 

Recommended

Hunter Biden's lawyer explains why foreigners were paying him millions and try not to laugh
Doug P.

As always, "stay tuned!"

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hunter Biden's lawyer explains why foreigners were paying him millions and try not to laugh
Doug P.
'It's a two man race'! Ted Cruz has THOUGHTS on the upcoming GOP Debate
justmindy
Glenn Greenwald gets medieval taking the Left's 'new American hero' Dan Goldman APART (in just 1 tweet!)
Sam J.
WATCH Robert L. Peters (sorry, our bad) Biden SMIRK as he 'politely' kicks media OUT at Camp David
Sam J.
Elon Musk talks about removing Twitter/X's block feature and YIKES, it does NOT go well, like at all
Sam J.
David vs. Goliath: Big Government's War on an Amish Farmer
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Hunter Biden's lawyer explains why foreigners were paying him millions and try not to laugh Doug P.