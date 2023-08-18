Matt Walsh calls down the THUNDER on Ohio Right to Life for allegedly...
Elizabeth Warren takes a swing at those who've 'rigged the rules' & accidentally knocks herself out

Doug P.  |  9:34 AM on August 18, 2023
Screenshot of meme

Have you noticed the more lefty politicians like Sen. Elizabeth Warren insist that they're fighting to "level the playing field" the less level the playing field gets (and almost always tilts heavily in their direction)? 

Warren's at it again with this self-unaware doozy about what the "rich and powerful" have done: 

Wow, we felt gaslit in record time after reading that one.

In other words, projection detected!

Does Warren really think she's fooling anybody (well, maybe those who voted for her, but still...).

And remember when Warren faked Native American heritage to move ahead in line to get into Harvard? Does that count as "rigging the rules"?

Sam J.

Warren can take ALL the seats when it comes to accusing others of "rigging the rules."

*** 

