Elizabeth Warren takes a swing at those who've 'rigged the rules' & accidentally knocks herself out

Have you noticed the more lefty politicians like Sen. Elizabeth Warren insist that they're fighting to "level the playing field" the less level the playing field gets (and almost always tilts heavily in their direction)?

Warren's at it again with this self-unaware doozy about what the "rich and powerful" have done:

The rich and powerful have rigged the rules of our economy to make themselves richer and more powerful. I’m in this fight to level the playing field and make our government work for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 17, 2023

Wow, we felt gaslit in record time after reading that one.

In other words, projection detected!

YOU are the wealthy and connected that rigs the rules of our economy to make yourself richer and more powerful, charlatan. https://t.co/dllxdTTTMN — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) August 18, 2023

Does Warren really think she's fooling anybody (well, maybe those who voted for her, but still...).

The rich and powerful you say… pic.twitter.com/AfOchc85pU — Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) August 18, 2023

And remember when Warren faked Native American heritage to move ahead in line to get into Harvard? Does that count as "rigging the rules"?

and cheating through cultural appropriation to make herself richer — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) August 18, 2023

How much did you get paid as a fake Native American to teach one class at Harvard again? https://t.co/G5fTTSp5Dm — Dear old Uncle Tony (@vander_god) August 18, 2023

Warren can take ALL the seats when it comes to accusing others of "rigging the rules."

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!