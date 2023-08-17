Perfect! John Podesta cites forecast from since collapsed bank to justify Biden's policies

Vox: Inflation Reduction Act not more popular because too few know about the...
Doug P.  |  1:15 PM on August 17, 2023
Have you noticed that the worse it gets for Biden, the more Clinton/Obama-era weasels come out from behind the walls and remind us who's really running this circus?

John Podesta is one of those people, and he's now an adviser to Biden and charged with helping find ways to make the weather better by spending the nation into oblivion (it's just good science). 

Yesterday, while explaining how this administration's going to save the world from collapse, Podesta made it as unintentionally ironic as possible: 

Perfect! And it's right there in the White House transcript:

MR. PODESTA: Well, we — well, first of all, we’ve seen a boom in solar manufacturing announcements in the United States. We expect it to — to increase by eight times just between now and next year, from the beginning of the administration.

Credit Suisse did an analysis that suggested that 90 percent of solar deployment in the U.S. will be supplied by solar — solar manufactured in the United States — solar panels manufactured in the United States.

Credit Suisse also did a previous analysis saying that Credit Suisse was financially sound, Mr. Podesta, so pardon our skepticism.

It's a giant sham, all while everybody else pays the price in many ways.

Maybe around the same time Jennifer Granholm became an energy "expert"?

