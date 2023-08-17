Perfect! John Podesta cites forecast from since collapsed bank to justify Biden's policies

Have you noticed that the worse it gets for Biden, the more Clinton/Obama-era weasels come out from behind the walls and remind us who's really running this circus?

John Podesta is one of those people, and he's now an adviser to Biden and charged with helping find ways to make the weather better by spending the nation into oblivion (it's just good science).

Yesterday, while explaining how this administration's going to save the world from collapse, Podesta made it as unintentionally ironic as possible:

This is beyond hilarious: Biden Climate Adviser John Podesta just used forecasts by Credit Suisse to support the admin's ESG plans...



Reminder: Credit Suisse collapsed this year because, after years of fraud/scandal, many of their own customers deemed the bank *not* trustworthy. pic.twitter.com/Y7Ni5AN8Mf — Will Hild (@WillHild) August 16, 2023

Perfect! And it's right there in the White House transcript:

MR. PODESTA: Well, we — well, first of all, we’ve seen a boom in solar manufacturing announcements in the United States. We expect it to — to increase by eight times just between now and next year, from the beginning of the administration. Credit Suisse did an analysis that suggested that 90 percent of solar deployment in the U.S. will be supplied by solar — solar manufactured in the United States — solar panels manufactured in the United States.

Credit Suisse also did a previous analysis saying that Credit Suisse was financially sound, Mr. Podesta, so pardon our skepticism.

This is like using a mafia accountant to do your taxes: https://t.co/rNrNUmsKan — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 16, 2023

I would take climate policy a lot more seriously if it wasn't being run by a political operative with zero background in energy, climate, or anything other than dirty politics.



It is almost as if the "Inflation Reduction Act" was a cynical payoff to dem green constituencies. https://t.co/9UDDDnwf8v — Brad Brown (@rbradbrown) August 17, 2023

It's a giant sham, all while everybody else pays the price in many ways.

A guy you shouldn't trust talking about a bank you shouldn't trust. Great. https://t.co/BekQhzCMKN — Phoo (@Phooferama) August 16, 2023

When did this creepy little man become a climate expert? https://t.co/ZTfL5vmhSL — Grammy Loves Golf (@Grammypam64Gill) August 17, 2023

Maybe around the same time Jennifer Granholm became an energy "expert"?

