Here's the reason Apple gave for removing ALL Glenn Beck podcasts

Yesterday Glenn Beck pointed out that Apple had removed all his podcasts -- thousands of them -- from their platform.

Yep, just like that -- gone:

I have a feeling these “issues” with @Apple and others will keep happening the more we’re over the target. pic.twitter.com/RvATfZdUzJ — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 16, 2023

Eventually, after plenty of backlash directed at Apple, the podcasts began to be restored, but why were they removed in the first place? We'll get to that in a second.

Here's what Beck had to say on Twitter(X) when the podcasts were being restored:

Looks like Apple restored my 3000+ episodes to their platform but still don't have clear answers as to why this happened. Hope to have an update for you tomorrow on radio. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 16, 2023

Also, on the plus side, there was some bipartisan support for free speech in this matter, which is encouraging:

I want to thank everyone (on the left, right and everyone in between) who spoke up today. I wish I had better answers from Apple on what happened, but you gave me hope that the issue of censorship is still bigger than politics. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 16, 2023

Back to the reason Apple gave for the podcasts being removed...

Variety reported that Apple claimed the removal of all Beck podcasts was "related to a trademark dispute."

Apple Says Removal of Glenn Beck Podcasts Was Related to a Trademark Dispute That Has Since Been Resolved https://t.co/ScwYuaWH7c pic.twitter.com/5pDu5KPAb0 — Variety (@Variety) August 17, 2023

This is what Apple told Variety:

Episodes of Glenn Beck’s show were restored on Apple Podcasts more than five hours after his radio show, “The Glenn Beck Program,” was removed from the platform earlier Wednesday. Reached for comment, an Apple spokesman told Variety that “The Glenn Beck Program” was removed from Apple Podcasts because of a trademark dispute involving Beck’s podcast and that the issue has since been resolved. The Apple rep declined to provide details on what the trademark dispute was about.

As Beck's executive producer pointed out, the "dispute" was over ONE episode and was resolved in June, which caused Apple to decide to remove all podcasts in... August? Hmm:

"Since been resolved." Ya think lol? On June 29 two podcast distributors (not Apple) notified us that ONE episode had a trademark dispute. It was resolved within HOURS on JUNE 29. How that leads to an entire show and 3k+ episodes being deplatformed on August 16 is beyond me.… https://t.co/Geg5bDQJz9 — Reality Czar Rikki (@rikkiratliff) August 17, 2023

Something doesn't add up!

And speaking of not adding up, as of the time this story is published, there are still over 1,000 Beck podcasts unavailable (so it depends on what your definition of "resolved" is).

I’m sure it was just a coincidence..



A glitch https://t.co/kTfJAijgTe — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) August 16, 2023

Isn't it always?

good.. they need to explain now. https://t.co/GfsBKUt0cM — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) August 16, 2023

Yes, the reasons Apple provided the media just don't seem to provide an adequate explanation.

Get answers. People who aren’t famous don’t have the ability to be reinstated so quickly.



We need to know if they are doing this to others. https://t.co/ufzGJIhn83 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 16, 2023

Stay tuned.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!