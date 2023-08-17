Here's the reason Apple gave for removing ALL Glenn Beck podcasts

Annnd here we GO! GA State Senator calls for emergency session to review...
Doug P.  |  11:18 AM on August 17, 2023
Twitter

Yesterday Glenn Beck pointed out that Apple had removed all his podcasts -- thousands of them -- from their platform. 

Yep, just like that -- gone:

Eventually, after plenty of backlash directed at Apple, the podcasts began to be restored, but why were they removed in the first place? We'll get to that in a second. 

Here's what Beck had to say on Twitter(X) when the podcasts were being restored:

Also, on the plus side, there was some bipartisan support for free speech in this matter, which is encouraging:

Back to the reason Apple gave for the podcasts being removed...

Variety reported that Apple claimed the removal of all Beck podcasts was "related to a trademark dispute."

This is what Apple told Variety

 Episodes of Glenn Beck’s show were restored on Apple Podcasts more than five hours after his radio show, “The Glenn Beck Program,” was removed from the platform earlier Wednesday.

Reached for comment, an Apple spokesman told Variety that “The Glenn Beck Program” was removed from Apple Podcasts because of a trademark dispute involving Beck’s podcast and that the issue has since been resolved. The Apple rep declined to provide details on what the trademark dispute was about.

As Beck's executive producer pointed out, the "dispute" was over ONE episode and was resolved in June, which caused Apple to decide to remove all podcasts in... August? Hmm:

Something doesn't add up! 

And speaking of not adding up, as of the time this story is published, there are still over 1,000 Beck podcasts unavailable (so it depends on what your definition of "resolved" is).

Isn't it always?

Yes, the reasons Apple provided the media just don't seem to provide an adequate explanation.

Stay tuned. 

*** 

