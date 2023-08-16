Fulton County DA's requested Trump trial date again proves it's ALL about politics

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has reportedly requested a trial date for Donald Trump and many others who have been charged:

BREAKING: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked a judge to set a trial date of March 4, 2024, for former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 16, 2023

From CNBC:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday proposed a March 4 trial date for her case accusing former President Donald Trump and others of trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Willis also suggested that Trump and the 18 other defendants in the state-level election interference case should be arraigned during the week of Sept. 5, a court filing showed. The Atlanta-area prosecutor had previously given the defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender to Georgia authorities.

March 4, 2024? Does that date seem close to something of presidential campaign season significance?

March 4 of next year is just the day before Super Tuesday, nothing special. They're not even trying to hide what this is all about.

Just a coincidence she wants this the day before Super Tuesday. Nothing to see here. https://t.co/CoGKhT56Xg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 16, 2023

Nope, no political motives here whatsoever!

Well, requesting a trial date on the day before the biggest day on the primary calendar should stop any discussion as to whether this prosecution is political or not. https://t.co/xs1F0yM1Nk — Alex Gilmore (@a_gilmore8) August 16, 2023

You can't make this stuff up.

Setting a trial date for the day before Super Tuesday. Look, I'm no conspiracy theorist, but this seems a bit political to me..... — Did Marcell Ozuna Strikeout? (@LastWordWilliam) August 16, 2023

Day before super Tuesday. — Benja (@sosedated12) August 16, 2023

At least the Fulton County D.A. isn't trying to make this look like it's all about politics (cue massive eye roll).

