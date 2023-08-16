‘Vote for the crook. It’s important.’ What is REALLY going on in the...
David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration
Just when we think the world can not get any dumber, a psychologist...
Big Scoop! Biden's ice cream joke wasn't UN-CONE-STITUTIONAL but parents didn't CONE-DONE...
President 'no comment' Biden will now interrupt upcoming vacay long enough to visit...
Yuck! Desperate times call for creepy John Podesta trying to pull the wool...
WOW! Marjorie Taylor Greene TEASES the possibility of pairing up with Trump
Budweiser unveils new 'MANLY man's can' (all good now?)
The governor whose policies have caused THIS has a proposal to make us...
BOOM! Krystal Ball gives Biden a TONGUE LASHING over Hawaii response
Chuck Schumer's attempt to start an 'Inflation Reduction Act' celebration is a gaslighting...
'Trump History' account offers HILARIOUS break from the drudgery of politics
Ex federal prosecutors remind us NOBODY'S been held accountable for THIS election interfer...
Megyn Kelly hammers 'disgusting display' of shamelessness from Rachel Maddow & Hillary Cli...

Fulton County DA's requested Trump trial date again proves it's ALL about politics

Doug P.  |  4:12 PM on August 16, 2023
Meme screenshot

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has reportedly requested a trial date for Donald Trump and many others who have been charged:

From CNBC:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday proposed a March 4 trial date for her case accusing former President Donald Trump and others of trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Willis also suggested that Trump and the 18 other defendants in the state-level election interference case should be arraigned during the week of Sept. 5, a court filing showed.

The Atlanta-area prosecutor had previously given the defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender to Georgia authorities.

March 4, 2024? Does that date seem close to something of presidential campaign season significance?

March 4 of next year is just the day before Super Tuesday, nothing special. They're not even trying to hide what this is all about.

Nope, no political motives here whatsoever!

Recommended

David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration
Brett T.

You can't make this stuff up.

At least the Fulton County D.A. isn't trying to make this look like it's all about politics (cue massive eye roll). 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration
Brett T.
Just when we think the world can not get any dumber, a psychologist gives us GENDER MINOTAURS
ArtistAngie
Yuck! Desperate times call for creepy John Podesta trying to pull the wool over America's eyes
justmindy
Big Scoop! Biden's ice cream joke wasn't UN-CONE-STITUTIONAL but parents didn't CONE-DONE it
justmindy
Budweiser unveils new 'MANLY man's can' (all good now?)
Doug P.
President 'no comment' Biden will now interrupt upcoming vacay long enough to visit Maui
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration Brett T.