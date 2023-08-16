Guns to be *banned at Michigan Capitol (*Exceptions apply)

Don't look now, but the "guns don't make you safer" crowd (most of them are Democrats) are at it again.

As usual, guns DO make you safer, and by "you" we mean "not you but politicians":

Michigan State Capitol Commission adopts weapons ban 6-0 for Michigan Capitol with carveout for currently sitting House and Senate members who have concealed carry permits.



Amendment adding the carveout passed 4-2. — Beth LeBlanc (@DNBethLeBlanc) August 16, 2023

The Democrats control the state government so they had to vote for this in order for it to pass:

Interesting that Democrats, who effectively control the commission, agreed to the carveout after pushing for the gun ban and new security such as metal detectors. #mileg https://t.co/JhHdRfjcUy — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) August 16, 2023

Politicians like to exempt themselves from their own rules.

Michigan Capitol Commission bans guns, but exempts lawmakers from rule https://t.co/nxZz5X6gTT — Bridge Michigan (@BridgeMichigan) August 16, 2023

And you know what that means:

Michigan Democrats:

"Our lives are more important than yours." https://t.co/ZMiEY83VNz — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 16, 2023

Yep, we see this kind of thing a lot!

Only currently sitting lawmakers with concealed pistol licenses will be able to keep their firearms in the Michigan Capitol after members of the State Capitol Commission unanimously moved to enact a total gun ban within building early Wednesday. Commissioners previously signed off on a form of an open-carry firearm ban in 2021, voting to tack on a concealed carry ban earlier this year. It’s slated to take effect shortly after Monday, Sept. 4.

It's kind of like when "walls and fences don't work" Dems have fences and walls built around where they work or their homes.

Rules for thee, but not for me.



Tyrannical leaders. — Idget🦬 (@Z65119555) August 16, 2023

Another day brings with it more mixed messages and hypocrisy.

***

