Guns to be *banned at Michigan Capitol (*Exceptions apply)

Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on August 16, 2023
AP Photo/Al Goldis

Don't look now, but the "guns don't make you safer" crowd (most of them are Democrats) are at it again.

As usual, guns DO make you safer, and by "you" we mean "not you but politicians":  

The Democrats control the state government so they had to vote for this in order for it to pass:

Politicians like to exempt themselves from their own rules.

And you know what that means:

Yep, we see this kind of thing a lot!

Only currently sitting lawmakers with concealed pistol licenses will be able to keep their firearms in the Michigan Capitol after members of the State Capitol Commission unanimously moved to enact a total gun ban within building early Wednesday.

Commissioners previously signed off on a form of an open-carry firearm ban in 2021, voting to tack on a concealed carry ban earlier this year. It’s slated to take effect shortly after Monday, Sept. 4.

It's kind of like when "walls and fences don't work" Dems have fences and walls built around where they work or their homes. 

Another day brings with it more mixed messages and hypocrisy.

