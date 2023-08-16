The governor whose policies have caused THIS has a proposal to make us...
BOOM! Krystal Ball gives Biden a TONGUE LASHING over Hawaii response
Chuck Schumer's attempt to start an 'Inflation Reduction Act' celebration is a gaslighting...
'Trump History' account offers HILARIOUS break from the drudgery of politics
Ex federal prosecutors remind us NOBODY'S been held accountable for THIS election interfer...
Megyn Kelly hammers 'disgusting display' of shamelessness from Rachel Maddow & Hillary Cli...
Why is it forbidden to question the 2020 election?
Rep. Max Miller dragged by Matt Walsh for bad take on Freedom of...
Nation in CRISIS: Three positions on the joint chiefs of staff are empty...
Is Geraldo OK? Apparently, Tucker Carlson has REALLY gotten under his skin (WATCH)
Kamala Harris says wind and solar farms in Arizona will carry electricity millions...
President Biden says he's cut the federal debt by $1.7 trillion in just...
NYT: Gender studies are out and jocks are in at 'college targeted by...
'Fictitious document' listing indictments against Trump was 'a trial run'

Budweiser unveils new 'MANLY man's can' (all good now?)

Doug P.  |  2:14 PM on August 16, 2023
Meme screenshot

It's been weeks and weeks since the RMS Budweiser intentionally rammed the iceberg of wokeness, and they're still working hard to repair the damage even though the whole thing seems to have already begun a long plunge to the bottom as a result of the catastrophic decision: 

For Anheuser-Busch Inbev, the aftereffects of a marketing promotion involving Bud Light and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is lingering like a bad hangover. 

The brewing giant on Thursday reported that its U.S. revenue in April-to-June quarter fell 10.5% from a year ago, attributing the decline "primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light." It has lost its place as America's best-selling beer after more than two decades, slipping into second place in June behind Mexican lager Modelo Especial, which is also owned by the Belgium-based ABInBev.

A fresh marketing effort was revealed this week on social media: 

Here's the latest attempt to unring the bell:

What say you, social media users?

Recommended

Ex federal prosecutors remind us NOBODY'S been held accountable for THIS election interference
Doug P.

They keep trying though, and each time it only gets worse.

By the way, Twitchy has obtained exclusive footage of the Budweiser social media team training for another day at work:

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ex federal prosecutors remind us NOBODY'S been held accountable for THIS election interference
Doug P.
BOOM! Krystal Ball gives Biden a TONGUE LASHING over Hawaii response
justmindy
'Trump History' account offers HILARIOUS break from the drudgery of politics
justmindy
Chuck Schumer's attempt to start an 'Inflation Reduction Act' celebration is a gaslighting FAIL
Doug P.
The governor whose policies have caused THIS has a proposal to make us ALL 'safer'? No thanks
Doug P.
Megyn Kelly hammers 'disgusting display' of shamelessness from Rachel Maddow & Hillary Clinton
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Ex federal prosecutors remind us NOBODY'S been held accountable for THIS election interference Doug P.