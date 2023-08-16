Budweiser unveils new 'MANLY man's can' (all good now?)

It's been weeks and weeks since the RMS Budweiser intentionally rammed the iceberg of wokeness, and they're still working hard to repair the damage even though the whole thing seems to have already begun a long plunge to the bottom as a result of the catastrophic decision:

For Anheuser-Busch Inbev, the aftereffects of a marketing promotion involving Bud Light and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is lingering like a bad hangover. The brewing giant on Thursday reported that its U.S. revenue in April-to-June quarter fell 10.5% from a year ago, attributing the decline "primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light." It has lost its place as America's best-selling beer after more than two decades, slipping into second place in June behind Mexican lager Modelo Especial, which is also owned by the Belgium-based ABInBev.

A fresh marketing effort was revealed this week on social media:

lol post disaster pandering is pathetic. — ★ 𝕩ɹıɯS ★ (@FoundersGirl) August 14, 2023

Here's the latest attempt to unring the bell:

New can, same support for our nation's veterans. Our camo cans are now available nationwide. pic.twitter.com/X6fv9pUIUx — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) August 14, 2023

What say you, social media users?

Such a MANLY man’s can. 😂😂😂



You can’t fix this. pic.twitter.com/efx6QJELVj — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 16, 2023

They keep trying though, and each time it only gets worse.

Dear Bud(Light). It’s not going to work. https://t.co/h9vFlm16lw — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) August 15, 2023

This is gross. I'd actually started feeling like maybe this had gotten out of hand then I saw this and realized this company needs to just collapse. https://t.co/ocC0Peyd0k — Michael Allen Moore (@michaelamoore97) August 16, 2023

By the way, Twitchy has obtained exclusive footage of the Budweiser social media team training for another day at work:

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!