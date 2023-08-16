President 'no comment' Biden will now interrupt upcoming vacay long enough to visit Maui

Earlier this week at the end of one of President Biden's frequent mini-vacations it was reported that the president would be taking some time to rest after all that time in the sun at the beach by spending a week at Lake Tahoe starting this Friday.

The White House must have been feeling the PR hit from Biden's previous "no comment" reaction after being asked in Delaware about the Maui fires, so now it's being reported that the president will in fact be going to Maui after all:

CBS News has learned that President Biden will be traveling to Maui on Monday. — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 16, 2023

"Cleanup on aisle Bad Optics!"

The president and first lady will be meeting with first responders, survivors and officials, in the wake of deadly wildfires on the island. — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 16, 2023

Maybe while Biden's in that area he can stay at the multi-million dollar oceanfront Oahu mansion that the Obamas bought in 2015 even though it's going to be underwater because of climate change very soon.

Joe is so caring, he has to be bullied into leaving his vacation to visit a disaster area where Americans died and lost everything. https://t.co/uLMhvR2QCK — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 16, 2023

He was embarrassed into postponing yet another vacation he had planned, 4 days after his last 10 day vacation (while Hawaii was burning and people were dying) and 4 days after the 10 day vacation right before that one. https://t.co/tha7EayJNT — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 16, 2023

Shamed into acknowledging his 7th grandchild and now shamed into visiting a major disaster area.



Sums up Biden. https://t.co/wE3KO31tg1 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 16, 2023

Most empathetic president ever!

They'll bring him to the beach and tell him it's Rehoboth. https://t.co/N0bYDKRKkx — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) August 16, 2023

Hey, could happen.

Right?

***

