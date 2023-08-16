Yuck! Desperate times call for creepy John Podesta trying to pull the wool...
WOW! Marjorie Taylor Greene TEASES the possibility of pairing up with Trump
Budweiser unveils new 'MANLY man's can' (all good now?)
The governor whose policies have caused THIS has a proposal to make us...
BOOM! Krystal Ball gives Biden a TONGUE LASHING over Hawaii response
Chuck Schumer's attempt to start an 'Inflation Reduction Act' celebration is a gaslighting...
'Trump History' account offers HILARIOUS break from the drudgery of politics
Ex federal prosecutors remind us NOBODY'S been held accountable for THIS election interfer...
Megyn Kelly hammers 'disgusting display' of shamelessness from Rachel Maddow & Hillary Cli...
Why is it forbidden to question the 2020 election?
Rep. Max Miller dragged by Matt Walsh for bad take on Freedom of...
Nation in CRISIS: Three positions on the joint chiefs of staff are empty...
Is Geraldo OK? Apparently, Tucker Carlson has REALLY gotten under his skin (WATCH)
Kamala Harris says wind and solar farms in Arizona will carry electricity millions...

President 'no comment' Biden will now interrupt upcoming vacay long enough to visit Maui

Doug P.  |  3:49 PM on August 16, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Earlier this week at the end of one of President Biden's frequent mini-vacations it was reported that the president would be taking some time to rest after all that time in the sun at the beach by spending a week at Lake Tahoe starting this Friday. 

The White House must have been feeling the PR hit from Biden's previous "no comment" reaction after being asked in Delaware about the Maui fires, so now it's being reported that the president will in fact be going to Maui after all: 

"Cleanup on aisle Bad Optics!"

Maybe while Biden's in that area he can stay at the multi-million dollar oceanfront Oahu mansion that the Obamas bought in 2015 even though it's going to be underwater because of climate change very soon.

Recommended

Yuck! Desperate times call for creepy John Podesta trying to pull the wool over America's eyes
justmindy

Most empathetic president ever!

Hey, could happen.

Right?

*** 

Related:


BOOM! Krystal Ball gives Biden a TONGUE LASHING over Hawaii response

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yuck! Desperate times call for creepy John Podesta trying to pull the wool over America's eyes
justmindy
Budweiser unveils new 'MANLY man's can' (all good now?)
Doug P.
BOOM! Krystal Ball gives Biden a TONGUE LASHING over Hawaii response
justmindy
Ex federal prosecutors remind us NOBODY'S been held accountable for THIS election interference
Doug P.
WOW! Marjorie Taylor Greene TEASES the possibility of pairing up with Trump
justmindy
'Trump History' account offers HILARIOUS break from the drudgery of politics
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Yuck! Desperate times call for creepy John Podesta trying to pull the wool over America's eyes justmindy