Ex federal prosecutors remind us NOBODY'S been held accountable for THIS election interference

The House Republicans are investigating allegations of Biden family corruption and the weaponization of government, but so far the only person who anybody has attempted to hold accountable is former President Trump, who is now up to over 100 indictments

Oh, there's something else that nobody has been held accountable for, and we're not talking about this administration's botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy spotted it years ago:

Ship, I didn’t know you back in 2016/2017, but these Twitter folks constantly fail to give @AndrewCMcCarthy credit for catching this stuff pretty early on. pic.twitter.com/fvDzPqewna — FoiaFan (@15poundstogo) August 15, 2023

Another former federal prosecutor, Bill Shipley, explained how they were stunned by the corruption that took place ahead of the 2016 election (and beyond):

The turning point for both of us -- almost simultaneously -- was when Trey Gowdy was allowed to read the Carter Page FISA and his public comments were "It's worse than you can even imagine. They didn't corroborate anything."



To me Gowdy was significant because he had been a… https://t.co/RuyPkX6eQj — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) August 16, 2023

Here's the entire post:

The turning point for both of us -- almost simultaneously -- was when Trey Gowdy was allowed to read the Carter Page FISA and his public comments were "It's worse than you can even imagine. They didn't corroborate anything." To me Gowdy was significant because he had been a long time federal prosecutor and he understood the standards that applied to that kind of filing. His reaction was so dire I thought "Did they really do that??" Neither Andy nor I could even comprehend the idea that the FBI would take completely uncorroborated opposition research -- knowing it to be that -- and deliver it to the FISC in an affidavit claiming it was true and accurate, and was a basis to conclude that Carter Page as a member of the Trump Campaign was a Russian asset who communicated between the two entities. It was something neither of us could believe they would have actually done -- until we read it and the IG explained the completely irregular process that had been adopted to create the environment where it could happen.

Now we've got all the allegations about the Bidens, nobody was ever held accountable for the Steele dossier lies (essentially election interference) and TRUMP is the one getting indicted? Of course.

McCarthy agrees with Shipley:

Ship is right, of course … https://t.co/wRMqAiVQVu — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) August 16, 2023

When Dems talk about "cherished norms and institutions" they're speaking about the Left's definition of what that means.

I had no idea how corrupt they all were. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 16, 2023

It's bad... very bad.

Andrew McCarthy & Jonathan Turley pour cold water on latest Trump indictments



Andrew McCarthy on the Hunter Biden special counsel: "This is a sham!"

